Hillary Clinton faced another challenging interview when she went on MSNBC to talk with Joy Reid, who just nodded along as the twice-failed Democrat presidential candidate spouted more BS. In a different approach, however, Clinton seemed to set the stage for a post-midterm spin by saying that if Republicans make big gains next week it’ll be due to ignorance of the electorate:

Crooked Hillary claims voters don't "really understand" midterm stakes. And she wonders why people don't like her? 😂 — Pamela Hensley🦃 (@PamelaHensley22) November 2, 2022

On the plus side, the desperation coming from people like Hillary Clinton should be seen as a positive sign that the Democrats know they’re about to face a midterm drubbing. How is Hillary addressing this? Basically by calling many voters morons:

Hillary Clinton claims voters don't 'really understand' midterm stakes https://t.co/tSErbckZI9 pic.twitter.com/6iLM5SolDv — New York Post (@nypost) November 2, 2022

Could she be more insulting? Then again, this comes from the Democrat who thinks millions and millions of Americans are “deplorable” so it shouldn’t be too surprising:

The former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate made the remarks during an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid after she was asked if voters were aware of the supposed threat posed by the GOP. “I think that with all of the noise that we’ve gotten in this election season, I don’t think that people are really able to grasp that,” Clinton agreed. “But more importantly, I’m not sure they really understand the threats to their way of life.” The former first lady specifically pointed to Social Security and Medicare, saying that GOP lawmakers led by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. — the chair of the Republican Senate Campaign Committee — have said they’ll put the programs “up for a vote” if they regain their congressional majorities. Republicans have insisted no such vote is in prospect.

“I’m not sure they [voters] really understand the threats to their way of life.” Talk about projection! The Democrats’ power is threatened and Clinton knows it.

She's also previously said that women are told how to vote by their husbands. Basically we're all disappointments to her. https://t.co/x9fHSD6Drt — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 2, 2022

Let’s keep disappointing Hillary Clinton for as long as possible!

Polling must be absolutely in the tank. https://t.co/TFCjqrchqu — VARout Cockerel (@CoysRtr) November 2, 2022

Yep, the narratives are already being set.

***

Related:

It’s Elon Musk’s Twitter now and his reply to Hillary Clinton … well … pop that popcorn

Kari Lake updates Hillary Clinton’s infamous 2016 tweet (and suggests a great way to celebrate HRC’s birthday)

Sharyl Attkisson exposes more ‘stunning govt. propaganda campaigns and false info’ tied to Hillary Clinton in DAMNING thread

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!