“The View” had a Halloween show today and it was refreshing that the panel and producers were able to leave politics out of it and just let kids have some fun.

Just kidding!

Much to the delight of the hosts, they had some kids dressed up as various aspects of the Mar-a-Lago raid:

"I love that!"

The View forces kids to dress up as the Mar-a-Lago raid.

They put 2 kids in FBI uniforms and forced another to dress as a toilet with documents in it and Trump's hair and orange face. pic.twitter.com/fALk8skqqZ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 31, 2022

You know the kids had no idea what that was all about but “The View” hosts sure got a kick out of it so whatever!

Fact check: TRUE.

TDS being forced on innocent children🇺🇸 — Kelly Warner🇺🇸 (@kellyjeanwarner) October 31, 2022

But the panel was amused and apparently that’s all that matters.

@TheView Needs a staff psychiatrist immediately… Their hate is dangerous… Especially Joy Behar… She is nuts. https://t.co/oSesQ3JQKY — Right Turn Clyde (@Sub_Nobody) October 31, 2022

And Alyssa Farah, the 'conservative' on The View can't continue her glee — Grey Ghost (@MrGreyGhost1) October 31, 2022

LOL.

***

