“The View” had a Halloween show today and it was refreshing that the panel and producers were able to leave politics out of it and just let kids have some fun.

Just kidding!

Much to the delight of the hosts, they had some kids dressed up as various aspects of the Mar-a-Lago raid:

You know the kids had no idea what that was all about but “The View” hosts sure got a kick out of it so whatever!

Fact check: TRUE.

But the panel was amused and apparently that’s all that matters.

LOL.

***

***

