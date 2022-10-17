On CNN, Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake had this exchange with Dana Bash about next month’s election:

Is the media asking the Democrat candidate if she’ll accept the result if she loses?

Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin, co-host of “The View,” cited the above interview for why Lake will not be invited on that show:

As usual their “rules” only apply to Republicans. Joe Concha spotted more hypocrisy from the Left:

LOL! They’re so predictable. Abrams has been on “The View” multiple times.

“The View” has also had Hillary Clinton on the show, and she has claimed the 2016 election was “stolen.”

But Hostin doesn’t want Kari Lake on because of what she said about an election that hasn’t even taken place yet? Perfect.

One thing’s for sure:

That’s incredibly obvious.

