On CNN, Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake had this exchange with Dana Bash about next month’s election:

BASH: "Will you accept the results of your election in November?" LAKE: "I'm going to win the election, and I will accept that result." BASH: "If you lose, will you accept that?" LAKE: "I'm going to win the election, and I will accept that result."https://t.co/MUkGZyxsLJ — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 16, 2022

Is the media asking the Democrat candidate if she’ll accept the result if she loses?

Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin, co-host of “The View,” cited the above interview for why Lake will not be invited on that show:

Reacting to Kari Lake saying she'd even do a debate on The View, Sunny Hostin says the show doesn't host election deniers. Ana Navarro notes they don't turn them away either, saying Ted Cruz is scheduled next week to come on. "I think he's been careful enough," Hostin says. pic.twitter.com/KBPlV7hQ6q — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 17, 2022

As usual their “rules” only apply to Republicans. Joe Concha spotted more hypocrisy from the Left:

Sunny Hostin said The View will not have Kari Lake on and cites rule around putting election deniers!on the show. Meanwhile, Hostin to Stacey Abrams: “When you lost in 2018, you didn't traditionally concede the election, which I appreciated, because you cited voter suppression.” https://t.co/iOJay4Oopg — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 17, 2022

LOL! They’re so predictable. Abrams has been on “The View” multiple times.

After launching her second bid for governor in Georgia, Stacey Abrams tells #TheView she plans to "work to make certain" she wins in 2022 and calls for "federal action to protect the right to vote and to protect democracy itself." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/bsXDJkjvge — The View (@TheView) January 8, 2022

Stacey Abrams on Georgia’s new voting law: “This is a redux of the same type of behaviors we have seen time and again in this country, where to block power from being shifted to communities that are found inconvenient, the party in power instead shuts down access.” pic.twitter.com/N1NyGvSoPl — The View (@TheView) May 16, 2021

“The View” has also had Hillary Clinton on the show, and she has claimed the 2016 election was “stolen.”

Hillary Clinton tells #TheView the classified documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate "should concern every American" because information “essential to our country’s defense” could be included. "People literally die to get our government information," she adds. pic.twitter.com/jqb2Ybvw1K — The View (@TheView) September 10, 2022

But Hostin doesn’t want Kari Lake on because of what she said about an election that hasn’t even taken place yet? Perfect.

Endless hypocrites — 🐾deborah🐾 (@dkcwillis) October 17, 2022

One thing’s for sure:

The truth of the matter: the View is terrified of strong Republican females https://t.co/zDzD3rlFQ2 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 17, 2022

That’s incredibly obvious.

Election denier interviewer Jake Tapper struck by Kari Lake ‘pledging to only accept election results if she wins’ (except she didn’t say that)

