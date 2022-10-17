Yesterday, CNN’s Dana Bash interviewed Arizona GOP gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake. CNN’s “State of the Union” Twitter account pulled the relevant portion of the interview for their tweet:

BASH: "Will you accept the results of your election in November?" LAKE: "I'm going to win the election, and I will accept that result." BASH: "If you lose, will you accept that?" LAKE: "I'm going to win the election, and I will accept that result."https://t.co/MUkGZyxsLJ — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 16, 2022

(If you’d like to hear Lake’s remarks for yourselves, click on the link. Her comments start at around the 9:00 mark.)

For what it’s worth, Lake did not explicitly say that she will not accept the 2022 election results if she doesn’t win. One can certainly interpret it that way, particularly given Lake’s vocal defense of Donald Trump, but her actual words are that she will win her election and will accept that result. Basically, all she will confirm is that she’s confident that she will defeat Katie Hobbs. The word “only” was not part of her comments.

Didn’t sound like a “pledge” to me. — Simplex Patriae Advocatus. (@LawyerSimple) October 17, 2022

I don’t see “only” in her statement. — BrendaErratt @anotherwhitecrow (@notherwhitecrow) October 17, 2022

Of course, CNN’s Jake Tapper is running with “State of the Union’s” interpretation:

Gubernatorial nominee pledging to only accept election results if she wins https://t.co/JE70WuLUZV — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 16, 2022

Thank you, Jake Tapper, for your excellent journalism and reporting.

For more, let’s go to CNN’s Jake Tapper:

Oh, hai, repeat Tapper guest and 2018 gubernatorial election result denier Stacey Abrams! How you doin’?

Governor Stacey Abrams was unavailable for comment — The H2 (@TheH2) October 17, 2022

Heh.

Haha good luck with that. Jake has fueled that lie, undermining faith in elections long before 2020. https://t.co/vwC7SnUmma — Victor Wolff (@VictorTWolff) October 16, 2022

Come after Kari Lake for denying the results of her election, which she technically hasn’t done yet, if you want to. But first, Real Journalist™, heal thyself.

The first thing Jamie Raskin did in Congress was try to overturn a presidential election. Tapper has him on his show all the time. Complete fraud. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) October 17, 2022

There is a great deal of healing to be done.

***

***

