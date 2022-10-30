The vast majority of tweets that come from Biden and the White House these days deserve to have fact-checks attached, but that doesn’t happen much.

However, the tweet below from the Biden account @POTUS was considered flag-worthy. Ironically, the tweet starts with “let me give you the facts”:

If you look at that tweet on Twitter, you’ll see this flag underneath it:

Translation: That’s another Biden lie.

Constant lying runs in the Biden White House family.

And how about a fact-check on the “Inflation Reduction Act”?

If Biden and the Dems were honest it’d be titled the “Increasing Inflation Act.”

