The vast majority of tweets that come from Biden and the White House these days deserve to have fact-checks attached, but that doesn’t happen much.

However, the tweet below from the Biden account @POTUS was considered flag-worthy. Ironically, the tweet starts with “let me give you the facts”:

Let me give you the facts. In 2020, 55 corporations made $40 billion. And they paid zero in federal taxes. My Inflation Reduction Act puts an end to this. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 29, 2022

If you look at that tweet on Twitter, you’ll see this flag underneath it:

Translation: That’s another Biden lie.

Even the guy who runs Biden's Twitter account can't tell the truth https://t.co/TlFFqb0Gtu — NahBabeeNah (@NahBabeeNah) October 30, 2022

Constant lying runs in the Biden White House family.

And how about a fact-check on the “Inflation Reduction Act”?

Please note that the inflation reduction act did not actually reduce inflation https://t.co/ZvH6DVnuJf — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 30, 2022

If Biden and the Dems were honest it’d be titled the “Increasing Inflation Act.”

***

***

