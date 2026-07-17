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Jennifer Newsom Stumbles and Stammers When Confronted With the Fact the DOJ Probe Started Under Biden

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on July 17, 2026
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Jennifer Newsom turned into a blubbering mess when called out on her hysterics and it was hilarious.

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Gavin Newsom and his 'life partner' (her words) are under investigation by the DOJ. They continue to claim this is just Donald Trump going after them because Gavin is 'Trump's biggest critic'. One problem with Jennifer's theory ... the investigation began under Joe Biden. Oops!

Remember, Jennifer is the same person who claimed she was forced to give sexual favors to Harvey Weinstein (she said his ding dong was fish like) in return for a job, yet years after that alleged rape, she would frequently reach out to Weinstein for donations for her husband's campaign. Maybe she likes to play fast and loose with the truth. Allegedly, of course.

Like a deer in the headlights.

She should take some lessons from her slimy husband.

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That sounds pretty unbelievable. 

That's pretty convenient for them.

There's a fool born every minute. 

It's all she has wanted her entire life. She was willing to do unspeakable things with gross Harvey Weinstein for the chance. That was pure desperation.

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Everything is about Trump to these lunatics. 

Democrats in general are not used to being pressed by the media ever. This was probably new to her. 

She expected to go on and say 'Trump, Trump, Trump' non-stop and had no idea how to rebut actual facts. 

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM JOE BIDEN

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