Jennifer Newsom Stumbles and Stammers When Confronted With the Fact the DOJ Probe Started Under Biden

Jennifer Newsom turned into a blubbering mess when called out on her hysterics and it was hilarious.

Gavin Newsom's wife stumbles when asked why she is lying about the DOJ investigation:



MSNOW: Didn't this investigation start under Biden?



NEWSOM: “I don’t know the details…" pic.twitter.com/2LexVdmvyE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2026

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Gavin Newsom and his 'life partner' (her words) are under investigation by the DOJ. They continue to claim this is just Donald Trump going after them because Gavin is 'Trump's biggest critic'. One problem with Jennifer's theory ... the investigation began under Joe Biden. Oops!

Remember, Jennifer is the same person who claimed she was forced to give sexual favors to Harvey Weinstein (she said his ding dong was fish like) in return for a job, yet years after that alleged rape, she would frequently reach out to Weinstein for donations for her husband's campaign. Maybe she likes to play fast and loose with the truth. Allegedly, of course.

yah, your going down liar https://t.co/Fm8rlP5Xdm — MRbass2000 (@BrentLee663598) July 17, 2026

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Democrat stuck in a glue trap https://t.co/KdP6jdNqak — xuenchen (@xuen_chen) July 17, 2026

Like a deer in the headlights.

Wow! A child could lie better than this clown! 🤡 Uh uh uh uh... @shortypittman @NoahTheSnowman https://t.co/Ufoeu2CdkI — MP Dunaway ✝️ (@MPDunaway) July 17, 2026

She should take some lessons from her slimy husband.

🤣🤣🤣 so disingenuous…. She and her husband are the King and Queen of NGO’s. The money enriches, friends, family and donors. pic.twitter.com/69sqEoT92L — Common Sense Isn’t Common (@KibblesNBits) July 17, 2026

LOL! 😂



What?! Trump was coming after her husband with an FBI investigation while Biden was President?!



WTF?! — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) July 17, 2026

That sounds pretty unbelievable.

Wow! The wife phase of the Newsom candidacy has begun. She doesn’t know anything. Her poor husband has been attacked by mean people. Pooor Gavin. He don’t know better. He was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. Can we ask about why the money always ends up in their… — ChiTownSteve (@ChiSteve77) July 17, 2026

That's pretty convenient for them.

"I don't know the details, but Trump."

Then proceeds claiming things she just stated she didn't know.

How do people fall for this? — Shadewe (@Shadewe) July 17, 2026

There's a fool born every minute.

Mrs. Newsom absolutely loves being on camera and she cannot hide it that smile is gleaming through her eyes and ears. — Torrance Davenport (@BuildItWithTj) July 17, 2026

It's all she has wanted her entire life. She was willing to do unspeakable things with gross Harvey Weinstein for the chance. That was pure desperation.

I can’t imagine how living in someone’s head, rent free , must be. It is quality entertainment watching these people. “Uh uh uh , but Trump….” It has to be miserable being someone like that. — Amherst Stevo (@stevo80437) July 17, 2026

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Everything is about Trump to these lunatics.

She does not seem to be accustomed to being questioned. — MO (@MOneill225) July 17, 2026

Democrats in general are not used to being pressed by the media ever. This was probably new to her.

If she doesn't know the details, why is she going on an interview about it?!? — Sonny Burnett (@TheSonnyBurnett) July 17, 2026

She expected to go on and say 'Trump, Trump, Trump' non-stop and had no idea how to rebut actual facts.

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