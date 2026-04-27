CNN, Axios Report Team Trump's Back to Slamming the Media Even After Their 'Shared Brush With Death'

Last night President Trump was interviewed on 60 Minutes, and alleged journo Norah O'Donnell basically used the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter's manifesto as an attempted gotcha. Just when you thought "journalism" couldn't sink lower.

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"Oh, you think he was referring to you?" @NorahODonnell thinks it's a gotcha. "Oh, I got him! He just admitted it!"



She's using Cole Allen to launder this accusation on 60 Minutes. That's the game.https://t.co/65RvMTFBo6 pic.twitter.com/AdLG9KQ3z5 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 27, 2026

It is the game:

TRUMP: I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody



O'DONNELL: Oh, you think he was referring to you? pic.twitter.com/JXmtB6kUdJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 26, 2026

Yeah, why would the president assume that the manifesto of the man charged with trying to assassinate him was talking about Trump!? O'Donnell knew full well she was passing along a bogus Democrat narrative via the manifesto of a would-be assassin, but obviously didn't care. So Trump let her have it:

NEW: Norah O'Donnell plays dumb as Trump tears into her after she brought up how the shooting suspect called him a “r*pist” in his manifesto.



O'Donnell: “He also wrote this: ‘I'm no longer willing to permit a ped*phile, rap*st, and traitor…’”



Trump: “I was waiting for you to… pic.twitter.com/t9tnqqrCGF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 26, 2026

The shooter obviously lapped up every ounce of Democrat BS narrative over the last several months or years, but the "journalist" knew that her job was to try and give the Left a zinger.

Also today, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche slammed the lib media for doing the Democrats' bidding when it comes to spreading their false narratives (and even narratives from would-be assassins):

Acting AG Todd Blanche says the media is just as guilty as people on X when it comes to inciting political violence.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/s79RNpZ3PR — AF Post (@AFpost) April 27, 2026

At that point, CNN seemed to think they'd caught Blanche in a hypocrisy trap:

This chyron on @Kasie Hunt's CNN show is INSANE.



This epitomizes the way the liberal media REFUSE and DEMAND that criticism is not tolerated.



To them, criticism = death threats pic.twitter.com/SNhvhVAbMz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 27, 2026

Blanche said the media should be more responsible and not just mouthpieces for the Democrats and the press heads for the fainting couches again.

Axios said Trump has resumed hostilities with the media

One uncomfortable question was all it took for President Trump to resume hostilities with the Washington press, less than 24 hours after their shared brush with death. https://t.co/2nBcYEuNXU — Axios (@axios) April 27, 2026

"Uncomfortable question," eh?

“Uncomfortable question”?? You mean when she baselessly accused him of being a pedophile and a rapist?!



These idiots give paid lectures and workshops about understanding conservatives and conservative media btw. — Emma Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) April 27, 2026

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Yes, calling someone a pedophile rapist is just an uncomfortable question, similar to asking the boxers or briefs question. Even for you-and my opinion of you is very low- this is pathetic. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 27, 2026

The shooter had a manifesto that sounds like it could have been written by the congressional Democrats, and O'Donnell thought she'd try and make Trump defend himself against what it says.

Unfortunately that's the state of the media.

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