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CNN, Axios Report Team Trump's Back to Slamming the Media Even After Their 'Shared Brush With Death'

Doug P. | 5:40 PM on April 27, 2026
Townhall Media

Last night President Trump was interviewed on 60 Minutes, and alleged journo Norah O'Donnell basically used the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter's manifesto as an attempted gotcha. Just when you thought "journalism" couldn't sink lower. 

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It is the game:

Yeah, why would the president assume that the manifesto of the man charged with trying to assassinate him was talking about Trump!? O'Donnell knew full well she was passing along a bogus Democrat narrative via the manifesto of a would-be assassin, but obviously didn't care. So Trump let her have it:

The shooter obviously lapped up every ounce of Democrat BS narrative over the last several months or years, but the "journalist" knew that her job was to try and give the Left a zinger. 

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Also today, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche slammed the lib media for doing the Democrats' bidding when it comes to spreading their false narratives (and even narratives from would-be assassins):

At that point, CNN seemed to think they'd caught Blanche in a hypocrisy trap:

Blanche said the media should be more responsible and not just mouthpieces for the Democrats and the press heads for the fainting couches again. 

Axios said Trump has resumed hostilities with the media

"Uncomfortable question," eh? 

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The shooter had a manifesto that sounds like it could have been written by the congressional Democrats, and O'Donnell thought she'd try and make Trump defend himself against what it says. 

Unfortunately that's the state of the media.

*****

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