“If Republicans in Congress get their way, prices will go up and inflation will get worse,” tweets @POTUS.

There is a Democrat in the White House. Democrats hold majority voting capability in both houses of Congress. Democrats have possessed the ability to “get their way” over the past two years. Also over the past two years, prices have gone up and inflation has gotten worse, much worse. The @POTUS tweet is representative of the solution-void, out-of-touch approach Democrats have used to confront the inflation calamity. Democrats have pushed more spending and tax increases under the guise of “inflation reduction.”

Scott Walker and House Republicans call the tweet what it is, untrue.

Political statements are only effective if people believe them to be true. This is not believable to anyone but a raging partisan. But please, keep making this argument. https://t.co/kbka9G8rOy — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) October 16, 2022

This is a LIE. Biden & one-party Dem rule is responsible for America’s inflation crisis. They have NO plan to fix it. When Biden took office inflation was at 1.4% today it is at 8.2%. It has skyrocketed because of their out-of-control spending to fuel their radical agenda. https://t.co/LLzoMlWvDo — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) October 16, 2022

“Skyrocketed” is a generous term. 8.2-percent inflation, the year-to-year price increase for goods and services, is beyond unacceptable. It is also historic. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, “The index for all items less food and energy rose 6.6 percent over the past 12 months, the largest 12-month increase in that index since August 1982.”

As inflation has climbed, Republicans have held effective majorities in neither the House nor the Senate. The last time Republicans held a majority in either house of Congress, annual inflation was recorded at 1.4 percent.