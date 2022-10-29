In Georgia, polls show Gov. Brian Kemp with a healthy lead over Stacey Abrams, and a few days ago it became clear that the Democrat was setting the narrative for another loss (even if there’s record turnout the claim will be “voter suppression”).

However, the media narrative about Abrams will clearly not be altered in any way by yet another election loss. If you’re Abrams, losing is winning, or something:

Regardless of the outcome in November, Stacey Abrams has amassed the influence and financial strength to play a long game statewide and nationally—more than a dozen Democratic officials and operatives have told Axios. https://t.co/AmhTmUAiIy — Axios (@axios) October 28, 2022

The more Abrams loses the more powerful and formidable a candidate she will become. Really? Will that also be the spin after Beto O’Rourke loses again?

Cope. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 28, 2022

The Axios story also features Abrams’ resume, but for some reason it doesn’t include “helped get the MLB All-Star Game moved from Georgia to Colorado based on BS claims about voter suppression.”

Translation: Stacy Abrams will be losing elections for years to come. https://t.co/MkuvV8Yj61 — The Madisonian (@Madisonian1776) October 29, 2022

The Fake Governor of Georgia will apparently keep her job after yet another election loss https://t.co/c7oyLcnCsv — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 29, 2022

If Abrams doesn’t win a week from Tuesday, we already know what we’re going to be hearing:

That seems to be Abrams’ only “long game” at this point.

