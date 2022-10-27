Stacey Abrams’ ill-advised photo op at a Georgia school, surrounded by a sea of masked children despite not wearing a mask herself, should haunt her until the day she dies. At the very least, it should prove to be a huge nail in her coffin when she inevitably loses to Brian Kemp by quadruple digits in the Georgia gubernatorial election.

And even though it’s way too late for her to save her campaign, after the beating Abrams took over that, one might think that she’d be a little more careful going forward when it comes to COVID optics. And if one thought that, one would be wrong:

Stacey Abrams while in a crowded room maskless: “if you're over 18 you gotta socially distance [outside] FOR SOCIAL MEDIA” pic.twitter.com/cEfFeF7laI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 27, 2022

“You gotta socially distance for social media.” If that doesn’t just sum up the Democrats when it comes to COVID, we don’t know what does.

Social distance for social media LOL — joey kubie (@kubie24) October 27, 2022

She’s not even trying to pretend she’s a serious person.

It was always theater. It still is theater. And they learned nothing. They'd do it all again if they could. This shows it and Hochul said it in her debate this week. Zero lessons were learned. https://t.co/3qusOENaEA — Brittany (@bccover) October 27, 2022

