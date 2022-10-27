Stacey Abrams’ ill-advised photo op at a Georgia school, surrounded by a sea of masked children despite not wearing a mask herself, should haunt her until the day she dies. At the very least, it should prove to be a huge nail in her coffin when she inevitably loses to Brian Kemp by quadruple digits in the Georgia gubernatorial election.

And even though it’s way too late for her to save her campaign, after the beating Abrams took over that, one might think that she’d be a little more careful going forward when it comes to COVID optics. And if one thought that, one would be wrong:

“You gotta socially distance for social media.” If that doesn’t just sum up the Democrats when it comes to COVID, we don’t know what does.

Trending

She’s not even trying to pretend she’s a serious person.

***

Related:

Eyebrow-raising thread suggests very shady business involving ethics watchdog and Stacey Abrams: ‘Not sure I’ve ever seen something quite like it’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: masksphoto-opphotossocial distancingsocial mediaStacey Abrams