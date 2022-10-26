Pennsylvania Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman’s debate performance didn’t get rave reviews from many, so the Democrat spin machine immediately sprang into action, and — wouldn’t you know it — some of the talking points made their way into the White House briefing room today.
Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lobbed this softball during today’s briefing:
REPORTER: "Just curious if the president feels that the Lieutenant Governor's decision to participate in that debate was an important moment in terms of welcoming people who have disabilities…"
KJP: "The president is very impressive by his courage." pic.twitter.com/OrOSdVT2V5
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 26, 2022
Yikes!
What a soft ball question
— Grjr32 (@Grjr321) October 26, 2022
The question… and then… the answer…
Holy hell. https://t.co/bJM9PKn8me
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 26, 2022
Holy hell, and then some!
— Kevin Dugan (@KDugan1850) October 26, 2022
First of all, was the question submitted by a staffer for the Fetterman campaign? And was KJP’s answer submitted by Fetterman? So many questions!
Her captions aren’t keeping up.
— Josh Allen’s BFF (@AnthonyBialy) October 26, 2022
I guess that’s one way to ask the question.
Can Elon Musk buy the political media next? https://t.co/dfBGOxYRDC
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 26, 2022
Yes please!
***
***
