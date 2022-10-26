Pennsylvania Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman’s debate performance didn’t get rave reviews from many, so the Democrat spin machine immediately sprang into action, and — wouldn’t you know it — some of the talking points made their way into the White House briefing room today.

Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lobbed this softball during today’s briefing:

REPORTER: "Just curious if the president feels that the Lieutenant Governor's decision to participate in that debate was an important moment in terms of welcoming people who have disabilities…" KJP: "The president is very impressive by his courage." pic.twitter.com/OrOSdVT2V5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 26, 2022

Yikes!

What a soft ball question — Grjr32 (@Grjr321) October 26, 2022

The question… and then… the answer…

Holy hell, and then some!

First of all, was the question submitted by a staffer for the Fetterman campaign? And was KJP’s answer submitted by Fetterman? So many questions!

Her captions aren’t keeping up. — Josh Allen’s BFF (@AnthonyBialy) October 26, 2022

I guess that’s one way to ask the question. Can Elon Musk buy the political media next? https://t.co/dfBGOxYRDC — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 26, 2022

Yes please!

