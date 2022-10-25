On Monday, the John Fetterman campaign took a page from this Philly Inquirer article in attempting to lower expectations for the Pennsylvania Democrat Senate candidate’s upcoming debate against Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz:

Even before his stroke, Fetterman wasn’t great at debates. He was visibly grouchy during the Senate primary debates and at one point bristled, asked to explain a basic piece of his policy (at what income level would he raise taxes?). He has campaigned more on an ethos — “the union way of life” and “forgotten communities” — than wonky ideas. At times he can be expansive and make thoughtful arguments about his principles. At others, he’s gruff and seems miffed by the notion that he should have to explain himself at all.

Fetterman’s campaign expected a disaster to ensue:

“We are prepared for Oz’s allies and right-wing media to circulate malicious viral videos after the debate to try to paint John in a negative light because of awkward pauses, missing some words and mushing other words together.”

Finally the debate took place Tuesday night, and the Fetterman campaign nailed their predictions.

To boil it down, this was the open:

Fetterman opens the debate: "Hi. Good night everybody." pic.twitter.com/mg0X3Iwf5D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

“Hello, I must be going.” Grouch Marx would be proud.

And this was the close:

Fetterman yells "YOU WANT TO CUT SOCIAL SECURITY" during Dr. Oz's closing statement. pic.twitter.com/8QLPlbo6ZO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

Everything in between was special too:

FETTERMAN: "We all have to make sure that everyone that works is able to, that's the most American bargain…you should be able to live in dignity as well true." pic.twitter.com/8A2po4akGj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 26, 2022

All is well!

FETTERMAN: "How can a man, you know, with with 10 gigantic mansion has am willing to talk about willing wage for anybody? Imagine a signal mom trying with two children trying to raise with them." pic.twitter.com/hbqePfo8Of — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 26, 2022

Fetterman’s performance didn’t impress former CNN host Chris Cuomo:

CHRIS CUOMO on tonight's #PASen debate: "Voters, I think, saw things that will definitely change the state of this race." "Fetterman struggled … I don't think his preparation was great." pic.twitter.com/Hy58N3OD41 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2022

Fetterman didn’t exactly impress Charlotte Alter, Oliva Nuzzi and Elizabeth Vargas either:

I spoke to Fetterman recently, and I expected him to be very bad tonight. But he was much much worse than I expected (and much worse than in our one-on-one conversation.) — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) October 26, 2022

There is no amount of empathy for and understanding about Fetterman’s health and recovery that changes the fact that this is absolutely painful to watch. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 26, 2022

It is very painful — Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) October 26, 2022

Fetterman freezing up about his previous comments about fracking also didn’t sit well with MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough:

John Fetterman’s ability to communicate is seriously impaired. Pennsylvania voters will be talking about this obvious fact even if many in the media will not. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 26, 2022

This is painful to watch regardless of one’s politics. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 26, 2022

It appears that Dr. Oz’s strategy for the debate should have been to let Fetterman have all the speaking time.

Oz basically just needs to let Fetterman speak. Wow. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 26, 2022

Yeah, solid advice for Oz.

If Fetterman were a Republican, this debate would be an SNL cold open. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 26, 2022

Just a week ago, @karaswisher took to Twitter to proclaim that she saw none of the cognitive issues Dasha Burns had seen in her interview with Fetterman. She lied, and she should explain herself. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 26, 2022

***

Related:

TIME senior correspondent lowers expectations of John Fetterman before televised debate

New York Times gives John Fetterman a hand, publishes piece about stroke survivors and their ability to heal

John Fetterman’s pre-debate swipe at Dr. Mehmet Oz ‘is just an outright lie’

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!