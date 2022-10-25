On Monday, the John Fetterman campaign took a page from this Philly Inquirer article in attempting to lower expectations for the Pennsylvania Democrat Senate candidate’s upcoming debate against Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz:

Even before his stroke, Fetterman wasn’t great at debates. He was visibly grouchy during the Senate primary debates and at one point bristled, asked to explain a basic piece of his policy (at what income level would he raise taxes?).

He has campaigned more on an ethos — “the union way of life” and “forgotten communities” — than wonky ideas. At times he can be expansive and make thoughtful arguments about his principles. At others, he’s gruff and seems miffed by the notion that he should have to explain himself at all.

Fetterman’s campaign expected a disaster to ensue:

“We are prepared for Oz’s allies and right-wing media to circulate malicious viral videos after the debate to try to paint John in a negative light because of awkward pauses, missing some words and mushing other words together.”

Finally the debate took place Tuesday night, and the Fetterman campaign nailed their predictions.

To boil it down, this was the open:

“Hello, I must be going.” Grouch Marx would be proud.

And this was the close:

Everything in between was special too:

Trending

All is well!

Fetterman’s performance didn’t impress former CNN host Chris Cuomo:

Fetterman didn’t exactly impress Charlotte Alter, Oliva Nuzzi and Elizabeth Vargas either:

Fetterman freezing up about his previous comments about fracking also didn’t sit well with MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough:

It appears that Dr. Oz’s strategy for the debate should have been to let Fetterman have all the speaking time.

Yeah, solid advice for Oz.

***

***

Tags: Dr. Mehmet OzfrackingJohn FettermanPennsylvaniaUS Senate