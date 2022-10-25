Well, folks, tonight’s the big night. Tonight’s the night when Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman will face off against his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz in their first and only debate.

Yesterday, Fetterman’s campaign tried to temper the public’s expectations with a reminder that Fetterman was never that great of a debater even before he had his stroke (the same stroke he concealed from the public until after he’d won his primary race).

John Fetterman's team downplays expectations ahead of tomorrow's debate with Oz, noting that he was not a great debater before the stroke. "We’ll admit – this isn’t John’s format. Look no further than the debates from the primary earlier this year." pic.twitter.com/gvRVEE27jm — Daniel Marans (@danielmarans) October 24, 2022

Well, Fetteman may not be that great of a debater, but it’s important to keep in mind that he also thinks his voters have all had strokes of their own and have no recollection of the past several months:

In places both 🔴 + 🔵, our campaign continues showing up everywhere Has anyone seen Dr. Oz lately btw?? It's now been six weeks since he's done a public event 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wB0xLg6KFf — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 25, 2022

Pretty bold of John Fetterman to paint himself as the guy who’s not afraid to put himself out there and fight. This is the guy who didn’t even speak at his own campaign event last week and whose wife has been brought in several times to speak for him. This is the guy the media had to white-knight for when an NBC News journalist pointed out that he clearly has a number of troubling issues stemming from his stroke.

John Fetterman may show up, but when he does, he doesn’t remember how he got there. And we can’t understand what the hell he’s talking about.

Dude he was literally at a public event yesterday https://t.co/Ks6zCfq9jU — Anonymous Political Gritty (@TBDGritty) October 25, 2022

Yeah, there’s also that. Oops.

This is just an outright lie. https://t.co/RmudyZU4D5 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 25, 2022

At least his stroke doesn’t seem to have injured the part of his brain responsible for lying.

No serious person respects you. https://t.co/De0yJk0Vec — Zanshi 惨死 (D – Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) October 25, 2022

Not even unserious people should respect John Fetterman. He’s just that bad.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!