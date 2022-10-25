Well, folks, tonight’s the big night. Tonight’s the night when Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman will face off against his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz in their first and only debate.

Yesterday, Fetterman’s campaign tried to temper the public’s expectations with a reminder that Fetterman was never that great of a debater even before he had his stroke (the same stroke he concealed from the public until after he’d won his primary race).

Well, Fetteman may not be that great of a debater, but it’s important to keep in mind that he also thinks his voters have all had strokes of their own and have no recollection of the past several months:

Pretty bold of John Fetterman to paint himself as the guy who’s not afraid to put himself out there and fight. This is the guy who didn’t even speak at his own campaign event last week and whose wife has been brought in several times to speak for him. This is the guy the media had to white-knight for when an NBC News journalist pointed out that he clearly has a number of troubling issues stemming from his stroke.

John Fetterman may show up, but when he does, he doesn’t remember how he got there. And we can’t understand what the hell he’s talking about.

Yeah, there’s also that. Oops.

At least his stroke doesn’t seem to have injured the part of his brain responsible for lying.

Not even unserious people should respect John Fetterman. He’s just that bad.

