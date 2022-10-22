President Biden doesn’t do many one-on-one interviews but the White House press team must have figured MSNBC would be a safe bet, especially with Jonathan Capehart asking the questions. However, during this particular chat even the interviewer seemed alarmed by Biden’s long pause while answering a question about running for re-election:

Joe Biden seems to legit fall asleep during this interview. He just keeps getting worse: pic.twitter.com/4quPIC9fbJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 22, 2022

Scary clip BIDEN: "It's my intention to run again." MSNBC: "Dr. Biden is for it?" BIDEN: crickets MSNBC: "Mr. President?" BIDEN: "Dr. Biden thinks that uh, my wife thinks that uh, that I uh, that, that we're, that we're doing something very important."pic.twitter.com/lPVyEi2kv3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 21, 2022

We can’t help but wonder if MSNBC made any edits to shorten the time Biden appeared to do some daydreaming.

If this were a Republican, it'd be the top story at every outlet. This isn't funny anymore. Something is seriously wrong with him. The interviewer obviously thought the president was about to pass out. https://t.co/opv5N4d3Y4 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 22, 2022

If that had been Trump the cries from the Left of “25th Amendment” would have been loud and immediate.

Was he dozing off? Wtf was that? I think some of these clips get a little over the top, but this one was one of the worst I’ve seen. Even the reporter was like “uh wth are you doing?” — Joey Jo-Jo Jr Shabadoo (@JoShabadoo) October 21, 2022

I wonder how much of the pause they edited out in that cut. — Tulip Speculator 🔱 (@Canyonaro) October 22, 2022

Based on the interviewer’s reaction Biden’s pause time might have even been longer.

Looking forward to the fact checkers trying to explain this one. https://t.co/XXyzxra7p8 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 22, 2022

The “fact-checkers” are too busy putting everything Trump says under the microscope to focus on Biden.

I’m shocked that MSDNC would release this footage. — DavesNotHere (@DavesNo48539325) October 22, 2022

You can hear the “oop” from the interviewer! 🤣🤪 — James Fisher (@jm1fish0518) October 22, 2022

Is he falling asleep?? https://t.co/FkT0wK50SV — Some ministry of Truth (@yourzamboniguy) October 22, 2022

That’s anybody’s guess. What do you think?

In fairness, maybe Biden drifted off after being bored by so many softball questions like this one:

.@CapehartJ: Can our democracy survive when the Republican Party…only cares about power? Biden: One of the reasons there’s not more mainstream Republicans running out there is because they're so concerned about not only their physical well-being, but also…how can they win. pic.twitter.com/2IFx2hFVgW — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 21, 2022

Fortunately the Democrats do not care about staying in power (cue mother of all eye rolls).

