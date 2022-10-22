President Biden doesn’t do many one-on-one interviews but the White House press team must have figured MSNBC would be a safe bet, especially with Jonathan Capehart asking the questions. However, during this particular chat even the interviewer seemed alarmed by Biden’s long pause while answering a question about running for re-election:

We can’t help but wonder if MSNBC made any edits to shorten the time Biden appeared to do some daydreaming.

If that had been Trump the cries from the Left of “25th Amendment” would have been loud and immediate.

Based on the interviewer’s reaction Biden’s pause time might have even been longer.

The “fact-checkers” are too busy putting everything Trump says under the microscope to focus on Biden.

That’s anybody’s guess. What do you think?

In fairness, maybe Biden drifted off after being bored by so many softball questions like this one:

Fortunately the Democrats do not care about staying in power (cue mother of all eye rolls).

