If you pay a lot of attention to Twitter you’ll know that there’s a certain group of lefties whose accounts exist solely to push Dem/Biden White House talking points. Today they’re getting their reward (and probably handed some fresh talking points):

AT THE WHITE HOUSE WITH THESE AWESOME RESISTERS! Zoom in to spot your faves! pic.twitter.com/Le1CYM41eY — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 21, 2022

Be prepared for some fresh narratives to be introduced to Twitter very soon (“mega-MAGA trickle-down” might even start to spread).

Pictured: The Actual Presidents of the United States (colorized, 2022) pic.twitter.com/DLLAQXdu9V — Redacted Kabong (@El_Kabong81) October 21, 2022

This White House makes decisions based on what the Left’s saying on social media so that’s certainly not a stretch.

Incredible, all the most annoying liberal twitter personalities are together at the White House today. Including @funder, whom the Fetterman campaign has been (accurately) attacking as a grifter. https://t.co/bVVT0niwRk — Josh Barro (@jbarro) October 21, 2022

Every single Ron Klain sockpuppet assembled in a single photo. As if you needed further confirmation that the Biden administration is governed by Twitter. Pure gold. https://t.co/yukTKMQs52 pic.twitter.com/XCXOmDomEx — max (@MaxNordau) October 21, 2022

And who’s paying for all this travel and accommodations, anyway?

If anyone is wondering why the Biden administration is tanking, it’s because they care a helluva lot more about what these insane people on the internet think than what average Americans think. https://t.co/K2M4UXuggR — Snakeskin Jacket, Columbus Day Enjoyer (@SFlipp) October 21, 2022

All those people are telling the Biden WH staff what an amazing job they’re doing so they’ll just go ahead and assume everybody else agrees. Well, until they see what happens in the midterms anyway.

Democrats: ‘It’s just the fringe. Biden is mainstream.’ Biden: https://t.co/d4UTqGX4JV — Orbital tungsten rod sales🏹 (@razingarizona) October 21, 2022

A lot of empty basements at mom’s house right now https://t.co/3ymYJkKFhd — Kevin Dalton (@KevinForBOS) October 21, 2022

Dash Dobrofsky didn’t get the invite? I guess the White House decided he was *too* insufferable, which is saying something given this group. https://t.co/1hbfcq0OgS — 🦆 🎃 Wiffleball Tony 🇺🇸⚾️🏈🏒 (@Cardinalfan9633) October 21, 2022

Biden White House invited alt left Twitter loons to hang out today. Remember when Trump invited conservative social media influencers and the media went nuts? https://t.co/Plq8UJPPjC — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) October 21, 2022

Sure do!

Every single one of these people hates Peter Doocy.https://t.co/g8a1It5QSh — max (@MaxNordau) October 21, 2022

Isn’t it great to have the adults back in the White House?

Here’s a suggestion for Elon Musk when he takes control of Twitter:

I’d love to see @elonmusk audit these accounts and get rid of their bots that like their posts. https://t.co/dtgH7ebvm6 — brrrr chapo ♻️🤑 | top 1% (@cBeastwin) October 21, 2022

Just something for Musk to consider.

Woke Twitter all assembled in one place. Enjoy the midterms guys…gonna be a rough day for you. https://t.co/ZdpJcGGrs4 — James (@metalguitarlife) October 21, 2022

It’ll probably be a LONG day, but this group is probably being told exactly what to tweet after it happens.

