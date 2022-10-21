If you pay a lot of attention to Twitter you’ll know that there’s a certain group of lefties whose accounts exist solely to push Dem/Biden White House talking points. Today they’re getting their reward (and probably handed some fresh talking points):

Be prepared for some fresh narratives to be introduced to Twitter very soon (“mega-MAGA trickle-down” might even start to spread).

This White House makes decisions based on what the Left’s saying on social media so that’s certainly not a stretch.

And who’s paying for all this travel and accommodations, anyway?

All those people are telling the Biden WH staff what an amazing job they’re doing so they’ll just go ahead and assume everybody else agrees. Well, until they see what happens in the midterms anyway.

Sure do!

Isn’t it great to have the adults back in the White House?

Here’s a suggestion for Elon Musk when he takes control of Twitter:

Just something for Musk to consider.

It’ll probably be a LONG day, but this group is probably being told exactly what to tweet after it happens.

