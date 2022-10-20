The midterm elections are less than three weeks away, and President Biden has again raided the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a desperate attempt to temporarily bring down the price of gas (the SPR isn’t intended to be an emergency backup for a president with horrendous energy policies, but here we are).

Biden chief of staff Ron Klain continues to have an “any port in a storm” attitude when it comes to news that seems brag-worthy, and here’s today’s example:

If your narrative is that gas prices are rising, well, your narrative is out of date. 👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.co/TNKH5RMnq0 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) October 20, 2022

A prediction from Gas Buddy sinks the “high gas prices” narrative?

First of all, as usual, that’s not anything to brag about (Klain just hopes everybody’s stupid):

The national average gas price the day Biden took office: $2.39 The national average gas price today: $3.84 If your narrative is that paying $1.45 MORE for gas is a decrease, you are dead wrong. https://t.co/gXGy7oznvd — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) October 20, 2022

The average cost per gallon is almost $1.50 higher than when Biden took office. If you want to keep touting this as an accomplishment I highly encourage you to keep doing so!! Great work, Ron. https://t.co/r559KHtYly — Stratton Hickcox (@StrattonH) October 20, 2022

The WH is now touting predictions as good news.

Up .34 in 10 days here. The chart is predictions. And if they become reality, the max predicted doesn't even match the 10 day increase I've seen. Burning the emergency reserves for *this*. Nothing more than a political game with long term consequences. https://t.co/3nPcqFZaKG — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) October 20, 2022

CoS out here boasting about changing a narrative based on a prediction by GasBuddyGuy. Can't make this up. https://t.co/RhcANh65V9 — Bryan Beltz (@bbeltz1) October 20, 2022

Nope, you can’t make it up and do not have to thanks to the gaslighters in the Biden White House.

Democrats piss on us and call it rain. Sick of democrats and their constant lies and projection #Papolitics https://t.co/4uKoDftd8Z — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) October 20, 2022

My narrative is that my retirement savings have lost at least 25% of their value. But, you keep focusing on the big picture, like the fluctuation of pennies at the gas station. https://t.co/oR9jgiIHl2 — Lake Bum (@dustopian) October 20, 2022

White House: Gas prices have nothing to do with us Also White House: https://t.co/Omnn5Ijg3C — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 20, 2022

At least “Putin’s gas price hike” is getting a break until they need to start using it again.

Shorter Biden White House:

The Biden White House might find out in just under three weeks that no, all is NOT well.

