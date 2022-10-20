After the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the issue of abortion back to the states where it belongs, Democrats then made abortion their top issue when campaigning for the midterms.

However, amid all the flailing and shouting after the SCOTUS decision, the needle hasn’t really moved much when it comes to the Democrats’ midterm election outlook. As a matter of fact, it appears all Dems have done has been to give a boost to Republicans:

RCP Generic Ballot Polling Average Pre Dobbs

Republicans 44.3% (+2.8)

Democrats 41.5% TODAY

Republicans 48.1% (+3.3)

Democrats 44.8% pic.twitter.com/3LkFNQ0ld3 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 20, 2022

In other words, there’s not going to be a “Roevember” wave?

But I was promised a Roevember. — Frederik (@FredUnbound) October 20, 2022

But muh roevember!!! — Sawyer (@WIConservative1) October 20, 2022

This isn’t going to turn out how the Dems hoped.

Never listen to defeatist conservatives who said it wasn’t worth it electorally to overturn Roe https://t.co/WUC6Hbcd1o — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) October 20, 2022

Leftists protesting and threatening violence at the homes of some SCOTUS justices apparently ended up helping Republicans. Go figure!

Nice job destroying the Republican Party, @RadioFreeTom, @BulwarkOnline et. al. Powell Jobs and Omidyar are really getting their money's worth. https://t.co/ZiecvoRz3E — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 20, 2022

But… but… all the "professionals" said that Dobbs was going to hurt Republicans. https://t.co/fpg9aK3If9 — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) October 20, 2022

And everybody knows how accurate “the experts” have been these last few years.

