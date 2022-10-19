Have you noticed that there are a lot of Democrat candidates who are refusing to debate their Republican opponents this year? Why do you suppose that is?

Newsmax recently interviewed a pollster named Jim McLaughlin who offered a pretty good answer to this question.

He says they simply don’t want to have to defend the failed records of Biden and Pelosi.

He might be onto something here. Watch:

"These Democrats, they don't want to defend their records." Pollster Jim McLaughlin explains why some Democrats are not debating their Republican opponents.@JMcLaughlinSTK @RobFinnertyUSA @AlisonMaloni MORE: https://t.co/UuL47WxaJc pic.twitter.com/m5EvPbf3Rr — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 19, 2022

People are offering some very cynical takes on this.

"The Party" doesn't need to campaign . Regimes are like that . — Janmar Kaczynski (@JanmarKaczynski) October 19, 2022

Why debate when you know the fix is in? — Punkchick62 (@punkchick62) October 19, 2022

Are you saying that just saying " orange man bad" isn't enough ? — L.W. Wright (@LWWright34) October 19, 2022

It's not easy to defend mutilating children. — Alex Castagno (@AlexCastagnoIRL) October 19, 2022

Democrats seem to think this approach makes them look principled.

It doesn’t. It makes them look weak.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!