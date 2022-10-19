Have you noticed that there are a lot of Democrat candidates who are refusing to debate their Republican opponents this year? Why do you suppose that is?
Newsmax recently interviewed a pollster named Jim McLaughlin who offered a pretty good answer to this question.
He says they simply don’t want to have to defend the failed records of Biden and Pelosi.
He might be onto something here. Watch:
"These Democrats, they don't want to defend their records."
Pollster Jim McLaughlin explains why some Democrats are not debating their Republican opponents.@JMcLaughlinSTK @RobFinnertyUSA @AlisonMaloni
MORE: https://t.co/UuL47WxaJc pic.twitter.com/m5EvPbf3Rr
— Newsmax (@newsmax) October 19, 2022
People are offering some very cynical takes on this.
"The Party" doesn't need to campaign . Regimes are like that .
— Janmar Kaczynski (@JanmarKaczynski) October 19, 2022
Why debate when you know the fix is in?
— Punkchick62 (@punkchick62) October 19, 2022
Are you saying that just saying " orange man bad" isn't enough ?
— L.W. Wright (@LWWright34) October 19, 2022
It's not easy to defend mutilating children.
— Alex Castagno (@AlexCastagnoIRL) October 19, 2022
Democrats seem to think this approach makes them look principled.
It doesn’t. It makes them look weak.
