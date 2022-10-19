Have you noticed that there are a lot of Democrat candidates who are refusing to debate their Republican opponents this year? Why do you suppose that is?

Newsmax recently interviewed a pollster named Jim McLaughlin who offered a pretty good answer to this question.

He says they simply don’t want to have to defend the failed records of Biden and Pelosi.

He might be onto something here. Watch:

People are offering some very cynical takes on this.

Democrats seem to think this approach makes them look principled.

It doesn’t. It makes them look weak.

