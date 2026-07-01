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Third Reich Rugrat: Middle School Yearbook Baby Photo Is Causing a ‘Führer’ in New Jersey

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:03 AM on July 01, 2026
meme

A New Jersey middle school is definitely rethinking its yearbook photo submission policy. The school asks students each year to provide baby pictures for the take-home book of classroom memories. But this time someone snuck in a picture of an unexpected toddler - baby Adolf Hitler!

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Here’s more. (READ)

Baby Adolf Hitler ends up in the yearbook at a New Jersey middle school.

The baby Hitler photo from 1889 was discovered by a teacher after 8th-grade students at East Brook Middle School began signing each other's yearbooks. 

Students were told to submit a baby photo for the yearbook. According to NBC 4 New York, one student decided to submit a photo of baby Hitler instead.

An investigation is underway to determine how no one noticed the photo before the yearbooks were printed.

"An image of [Hitler] has no place in a yearbook created for our students. It does not reflect who we are or what East Brook stands for, and we condemn its inclusion without reservation," the principal said.

As expected, the Third Reich rugrat caused all ‘heil’ to break out. Here’s coverage from a local ABC News affiliate. (WATCH)

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Sounds like the yearbook needs a more attentive editor.

Posters are wondering how a black-and-white photo slipped through. They also have some suspicions about who the culprit may be.

‘Uter, you should know better!’

Commenters find the idea of an investigation ridiculous.

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Especially without his signature mustache!

Without image search technology, no one would likely have ever known that the baby was lil’ Adolf.

If the prankster had colorized the photo, it would never have drawn any suspicion.

Posters say it’s a tasteless prank, but agree the controversy is overblown.

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Yep, now it just qualifies the prankster to run as a Democrat candidate in the future. As Graham Platner’s Senate run in Maine has shown us, Democrats are okay with Nazi stuff.

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ABC NEWS ANTISEMITISM EDUCATION HISTORY NEW JERSEY GRAHAM PLATNER

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