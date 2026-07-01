Third Reich Rugrat: Middle School Yearbook Baby Photo Is Causing a ‘Führer’ in New Jersey

A New Jersey middle school is definitely rethinking its yearbook photo submission policy. The school asks students each year to provide baby pictures for the take-home book of classroom memories. But this time someone snuck in a picture of an unexpected toddler - baby Adolf Hitler!

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Baby Adolf Hitler ends up in the yearbook at a New Jersey middle school. The baby Hitler photo from 1889 was discovered by a teacher after 8th-grade students at East Brook Middle School began signing each other's yearbooks. Students were told to submit a baby photo for the yearbook. According to NBC 4 New York, one student decided to submit a photo of baby Hitler instead. An investigation is underway to determine how no one noticed the photo before the yearbooks were printed. "An image of [Hitler] has no place in a yearbook created for our students. It does not reflect who we are or what East Brook stands for, and we condemn its inclusion without reservation," the principal said.

As expected, the Third Reich rugrat caused all ‘heil’ to break out. Here’s coverage from a local ABC News affiliate. (WATCH)

Baby Adolf Hitler ends up in the yearbook at a New Jersey middle school.



The baby Hitler photo from 1889 was discovered by a teacher after 8th-grade students at East Brook Middle School began signing each other's yearbooks.



Students were told to submit a baby photo for the… pic.twitter.com/QYpeAO4EUB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 30, 2026

Sounds like the yearbook needs a more attentive editor.

Posters are wondering how a black-and-white photo slipped through. They also have some suspicions about who the culprit may be.

A kid born in 2007 or 2008 submitting a black and white baby photo didn’t raise any red flags BEFORE they printed the yearbook?

Did he submit sick notes via telegraph…wear knickers to school…use a quill pen in class…if not, they should have had questions. — Ken Westside (@ken_westside) June 30, 2026

Oh man, you just ratted out the only kid wearing lederhosen. — Steve 🦅🌎⚓ (@ziigwann) June 30, 2026

Es uter de los simpsons pic.twitter.com/qfrsQ9VzOQ — Manuel Arteaga (@milrayaybostero) September 10, 2024

‘Uter, you should know better!’

Commenters find the idea of an investigation ridiculous.

"An investigation is underway to determine how no one noticed..."



LMAO!!! How exactly does that investigation go?



"Bob! You didn't recognize baby Hitler either?"



"Why the hell would I?" — Kite Lake Studio (@KiteLakeStudio) June 30, 2026

Why tf is an investigation underway? Even if you believe Hitler was the worst person who ever lived, it's a baby photo, ffs. — Calvin Lagrange (@Stilaxin) June 30, 2026

Who the heck knows what Hitler looked like as a baby off the top of their heads? — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) June 30, 2026

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Especially without his signature mustache!

Without image search technology, no one would likely have ever known that the baby was lil’ Adolf.

The person that caught this in the year book must be obsessed with hitler to know what he looked like as a baby. They were just as thirsty for attention to report this to the news. — Breaking the QB Code (@Tier1QB) June 30, 2026

No you don't have to obsessed. Any curious person can take a picture of it and upload it to any AI or online forum and get an answer to who's picture that really is pretty quickly. — Boba Vhett (@BobaVhettvii) June 30, 2026

The photo is obviously ancient. That alone should have tipped someone off. — Tasha Lee (@TashaLee3605) June 30, 2026

A teacher discovered it, likely because the black and white photo stood out among the sea of color photos.



The baby photo has been widely published in historical contexts, archives, and books for decades, so an image search would've resulted in the match. pic.twitter.com/wRyKVfCvkX — Texas Aeronaut 🌎 (@TxAeronaut) June 30, 2026

If the prankster had colorized the photo, it would never have drawn any suspicion.

Posters say it’s a tasteless prank, but agree the controversy is overblown.

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How F'ing ridiculous... Hitler or not, it's a picture of a baby... they basically all look the same... who really cares?!? — Christopher Conroy (@crccpa1855) June 30, 2026

File under: "Most promising dictator" — Ken Cook (@KenCook_KC) June 30, 2026

It a joke from child, poor taste maybe but Ricky Gervais be laughing. — Scotchie (@Scottysez) June 30, 2026

"I'm here to sign yearbooks." pic.twitter.com/5GGHdYtHYI — John D S (@USC2ndAmendment) June 30, 2026

Before 2016 we could just call this a funny prank and move on with our lives. — Hugh (@HughMungusWhot) June 30, 2026

Yep, now it just qualifies the prankster to run as a Democrat candidate in the future. As Graham Platner’s Senate run in Maine has shown us, Democrats are okay with Nazi stuff.

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