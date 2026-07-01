Dems Frame Their SCOTUS Birthright Citizenship Victory As a Hyper-Partisan Loss, Vow to Expand Court

On Tuesday, America lost as Democrats won a huge nation-destroying victory thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court. Despite a 6-3 SCOTUS ruling in favor of birthright citizenship, Democrats not only lied that the highest court in the land was hyper-partisan but also doubled down on their goal of expanding the court to include more radical leftists.

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Democrats dishonestly framed this push for an unprecedented expansion of SCOTUS as a curbing of the ‘partisan’ court. (WATCH)

The win isn’t enough. Democrats are angry that the Birthright Citizenship case wasn’t decided 9-0.



Casar: “We have to rein in this hyper-partisan Supreme Court."



Rulings they like do absolutely nothing to slow down what they want to do to the court should they take power. pic.twitter.com/yrDRMLQemx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2026

Hyper-partisan? They won this ridiculous ruling 6-3. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 30, 2026

This only demonstrates how willing Democrats are to lie to attain more power.

Posters say only Democrats could paint a huge victory as a defeat to push their unending quest for absolute control of the nation.

These people are mental. The “hyper-partisan” court handed the left its biggest win in 100 years. — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) June 30, 2026

Doesn’t matter. There is no placating the mob. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2026

In the party of socialists and communism — it truly never is enough. — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) June 30, 2026

Celebrate the win at the court…by promising to destroy the court. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 30, 2026

Destruction of America is their goal, so this makes sense if you realize what Democrats are truly up to.

Commenters say Democrats can’t wait to pull out their pom-poms.

They can't stop undermining the court. They are stoking their base so when they blow it up and pack the court leftists will cheer. — SW Florida Conservative (@SWFLConserv) June 30, 2026

They really do wan't total authoritarian power. They don't even hide it. — Shaun (@ShaunStromb) June 30, 2026

Democrats / Socialists / Communists will never be satisfied until they control everything everywhere and all resistance is crushed.

They want the rest of us enslaved or dead.

Tell me I’m mistaken. 🤷‍♂️ — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) June 30, 2026

Sadly, you’re not. That’s exactly what Democrats and the denizens of their 'big tent' want, and they won’t be satisfied until it’s an extremely bloody reality.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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