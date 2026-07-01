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Dems Frame Their SCOTUS Birthright Citizenship Victory As a Hyper-Partisan Loss, Vow to Expand Court

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:31 AM on July 01, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

On Tuesday, America lost as Democrats won a huge nation-destroying victory thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court. Despite a 6-3 SCOTUS ruling in favor of birthright citizenship, Democrats not only lied that the highest court in the land was hyper-partisan but also doubled down on their goal of expanding the court to include more radical leftists.

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Democrats dishonestly framed this push for an unprecedented expansion of SCOTUS as a curbing of the ‘partisan’ court. (WATCH)

This only demonstrates how willing Democrats are to lie to attain more power.

Posters say only Democrats could paint a huge victory as a defeat to push their unending quest for absolute control of the nation.

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Destruction of America is their goal, so this makes sense if you realize what Democrats are truly up to.

Commenters say Democrats can’t wait to pull out their pom-poms.

Sadly, you’re not. That’s exactly what Democrats and the denizens of their 'big tent' want, and they won’t be satisfied until it’s an extremely bloody reality.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS SOCIALISM SUPREME COURT JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT

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