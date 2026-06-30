The Amish Clearly Do Not Want to Assimilate Into American Society, Yet the Right Doesn't Care

This video was originally posted by an account that describes itself as an alternative and holistic health service, which ended up being picked up and passed around. The original point that the Amish are healthy turned into a hot take on immigration and assimilation. The Amish have made no effort to assimilate into American culture, but you never hear about them. Muslims, on the other hand …

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''The Amish basically have no obesity, no infertility, no cancer, no diabetes, no metabolic syndrome. They’re having 10 plus kids and they’re incredibly happy.'' pic.twitter.com/MCjAzqVAxC — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) June 27, 2026

Setting aside half the misinformation in this post, the Amish are also clearly a community that refuses to assimilate to American society.



And yet no one on the right seems to care. Curious. https://t.co/fMQpg5EZqk — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) June 29, 2026

I'm sure you thought this was super clever and shit. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 30, 2026

Your mom dropped you on your head as a child didn’t she? — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 30, 2026

You dolt. The Amish have been part of this nation from its inception.

They are the result of unfettered liberty allowing them to operate as they see fit. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) June 30, 2026

The Amish are Christians who believe in self-sufficiency, obey the law, and live and let live… that’s as American as it gets. — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) June 30, 2026

The Amish are wholly American, live as all Americans used to live, and are fully and completely assimilated into their communities. How many houses and bridges did the Amish build for flood survivors in North Carolina? — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) June 29, 2026

They adhere to the values of Western civilization upon which our nation was founded. Youre either being deliberately obtuse or you actually *are* this stupid. Bad look either way. 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) June 29, 2026

Yes, so curious that butter-making pacifists who don’t impose their way of life on us are treated differently — Hans Fiene 🦬 (@HansFiene) June 30, 2026

Not to ackshually you...



Actually no, I do want to do it.



There are no more Amish in Europe, and have not been for some time. They originally came here, starting with William Penn. So they absolutely ARE American culture. The lifestyle they live is 100% American. — History-Actual (@T00ManyCommies) June 29, 2026

How don't they assimilate? They own businesses and farms that help the American people, they don't use our welfare system, they follow our laws, they speak our language, they travel to help people when they're in need. — 𝒢𝑒𝓁 ❣️ (@LttleGel) June 29, 2026

They take nothing. — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) June 30, 2026

The Amish take care of themselves.



And they don’t preach that those who don’t live like they do should be put to the sword.



Let’s be honest.



It’s a pretty low bar. — ChairmanOohMowMow (@ooh_mow) June 29, 2026

When they start killing us, going on welfare, and raping our kids, I’ll care. — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) June 30, 2026

But even they assimilate to a degree. They interact with us, they don’t want to behead us, they are respectful and respectable of individual liberty and when there is a crisis, they help: like all the work they’ve done in the flooded Carolinas. — John 🇺🇸 ✡️ (@noahsflood_) June 29, 2026

Do they have a stated goal of world domination against the infidels? — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) June 29, 2026

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They ✨are✨ the original American society.

- Healthy kids

- Strong families

- High trust communities

- Self-sufficient

- Distrustful of government — Liberty Lyss (@liberty_lyss) June 29, 2026

I don't care about the Amish because they haven't threatened to behead me for having a different belief set. — Spaghetti Think (@SpaghettiThink) June 29, 2026

They know how to conduct themselves in Western society & don't produce roving rape gangs — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) June 29, 2026

They are pacifists. I have never seen an Amish person kill anyone for not becoming Amish. They are a Christian people. They assimilate where it affects us, not where it affects them. Your connotation is disingenuous. — Jim Pacing His Cage 🕊 (@iamisgo11) June 29, 2026

Because they mind their own business, love the country, are productive, and aren't trying to kill us. — Rick Masters (@ChapChaeMasters) June 29, 2026

Curious, indeed. The Amish are American society.

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