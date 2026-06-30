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The Amish Clearly Do Not Want to Assimilate Into American Society, Yet the Right Doesn't Care

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 30, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

This video was originally posted by an account that describes itself as an alternative and holistic health service, which ended up being picked up and passed around. The original point that the Amish are healthy turned into a hot take on immigration and assimilation. The Amish have made no effort to assimilate into American culture, but you never hear about them. Muslims, on the other hand …

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Curious, indeed. The Amish are American society. 

***

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