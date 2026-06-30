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Elon Musk Responds to Nicholas Kristof’s List of Children He’s Killed With Aid Cuts

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 30, 2026
Meme

As Twitchy reported on Monday, New York Times columnist Nicholas "Dog Rape" Kristof decided to answer Elon Musk's challenge to name one person who's died as a result of U.S. aid cuts. As you know, Musk has declared that it's time to sue Rep. Ro Khanna (who can certainly spare the cash) for saying Musk "needs to answer" for the 4.5 million children "sentenced to death" by the dismantling of USAID. Khanna's getting his number from a study in The Lancet earlier this year that predicted cuts in U.S. aid will lead to the deaths of 14 million people by 2030. Kristof wrote a lengthy post naming three children who'd died because of Musk, along with a 23-year-old who'd died in childbirth in Liberia because they didn't have diesel fuel for the ambulance.

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Here's Kristof responding to Christopher Rufo.

This editor was waiting for Musk to respond personally, and he did, very briefly and to the point.

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Kristof named three children in Africa who died, and he knows that Musk is responsible for their deaths because he "talked to health workers." Just like he talked to Palestinian prisoners who said they were raped by dogs.

***

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