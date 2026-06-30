Elon Musk Responds to Nicholas Kristof’s List of Children He’s Killed With Aid Cuts

As Twitchy reported on Monday, New York Times columnist Nicholas "Dog Rape" Kristof decided to answer Elon Musk's challenge to name one person who's died as a result of U.S. aid cuts. As you know, Musk has declared that it's time to sue Rep. Ro Khanna (who can certainly spare the cash) for saying Musk "needs to answer" for the 4.5 million children "sentenced to death" by the dismantling of USAID. Khanna's getting his number from a study in The Lancet earlier this year that predicted cuts in U.S. aid will lead to the deaths of 14 million people by 2030. Kristof wrote a lengthy post naming three children who'd died because of Musk, along with a 23-year-old who'd died in childbirth in Liberia because they didn't have diesel fuel for the ambulance.

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Here's Kristof responding to Christopher Rufo.

No, I don't think we are responsible for all poor nations. But we were saving 1 life every 10 seconds with USAID, and we cut that off abruptly with no time for countries to adjust. So kids died unnecessarily. And I do think that it's bad when kids die unnecessarily, don't you? — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) June 29, 2026

This editor was waiting for Musk to respond personally, and he did, very briefly and to the point.

You’re an utter piece of shit and a liar — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2026

He really is. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) June 30, 2026

It’s the most grotesque moral blackmail I've ever seen: "If an ambulance anywhere in Africa runs out of gas, you're responsible for it." — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) June 30, 2026

What more dishonest moral blackmail could there be than "fund every bullshit global NGOs or else you want helpless children to die!"



Oh that's right, Kristof's so desperate to morally preen for Palestine he lied to the world that Israel trains dogs to rape Arab prisoners — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 30, 2026

This has always been the scam. A) steal huge chunks of money from taxpayers B) use it to fund lavish salaries and five star junkets C) claim it's all to save 'poor children' D) accuse anyone who stops the scam of being a racist murderer. — Joel Shepherd Author (@ShepJoel) June 30, 2026

Emotional blackmail is the only thing they've got. If they really wanted to help impoverished countries in Africa they'd be highlighting the root causes of poverty in those countries instead of demanding you give money to warlords. — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) June 30, 2026

Well he writes for the New York Times so being an utter piece of shit and a liar goes without saying. pic.twitter.com/f2BqeD98NW — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt2A) June 30, 2026

So how many children died in Africa because @NickKristof grows apples and grapes for pretentious rich people’s adult beverages, instead of food crops for starving children? — Don Kilmer (@donkilmer) June 30, 2026

@NickKristof

You just made Elon waste 10 seconds writing this. During that time he would have made $473,937 of which $163,152 would be taxes, enabling the purchase of 25,173 mosquito nets. How does it feel to have killed 25,173 kids? — Miss Competence (@Miss_Competence) June 30, 2026

Musk made it clear that every single ounce of funding for a specific fund within USAID would get reinstated if they could simply show what the money was used for. Of course how many did this? They are all liars and thieves. — MC20_Friar (@MC20_Friar) June 30, 2026

They’re envious of you Elon. They wish they brought half as much talent to the gene pool and because they don’t - they wield organizations like USAID like an iron hammer - squashing anyone that dares challenge their moral superiority. — Kaarsty (@kaarstyyy) June 30, 2026

Saving a life every ten seconds is a manufactured and unverifiable claim. In short, it’s a lie. — PaloAlto_Has_Fallen (@cathaiku575) June 30, 2026

This is emotional blackmail. He knows Elon cares and that is why he is saying it. Anyone can say things like this without any evidence, do the damage and then invite Elon to go with you to see for himself to make it appear believable. — Jennilee Peremore (@JenPeremore) June 30, 2026

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Not the first time that death counts have been grossly exaggerated for political leverage... — The Gently Used Goat (@GentlyUsedGoat) June 30, 2026

Kristof named three children in Africa who died, and he knows that Musk is responsible for their deaths because he "talked to health workers." Just like he talked to Palestinian prisoners who said they were raped by dogs.

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