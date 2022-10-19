You can tell that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has overseen a successful recovery effort following Hurricane Ian’s destruction based on the fact that the Left’s criticisms have been focused on either false claims or the governor’s boots.

Meanwhile, the actual recovery has been impressive:

The damage along the Sanibel Causeway made it hard to believe that repairs could be quickly completed for residents to return home. After 8,200 loads of fill dirt, 2,400 loads of rock, & 4,000 tons of asphalt, this is what those damaged sections of the Causeway now look like. pic.twitter.com/WcKnAnRAaP — FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) October 19, 2022

There’s also the fast rebuilding of the Pine Island bridge:

Construction on the Pine Island bridge has been completed today – just three days after construction began. Happy to have the state step in and help get our Pine Island residents back on their feet. pic.twitter.com/a8GqPoHtP1 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 6, 2022

For a quick “compare & contrast,” Mark Hemingway has provided a story from a super-progressive area of the country:

The San Francisco Chronicle reported earlier today the city is spending $1.7 million to build a single public toilet and it won't be done until 2025. Two Americas, I guess. https://t.co/xZCYA3rgzo — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 19, 2022

Yikes! If those same lefties were in charge of Florida the hurricane recovery would take at least another 100 years.

Fact check: true. — southern guy 🇺🇸 (@nononsenseFL) October 19, 2022

From the San Francisco Chronicle:

The toilet — just one loo in 150 square feet of space — is projected to cost $1.7 million, about the same as a single-family home in this wildly overpriced city. And it won’t be ready for use until 2025. Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) secured the $1.7 million from the state for the toilet after hearing “loud and clear” from the community that families needed a bathroom. The plumbing is already there, added when the plaza was constructed six years ago, but there was never money for the actual bathroom. Until Haney stepped in.

So in a city where (in parts of it anyway) they’ll let you go to the bathroom on the street they’ll spend seven figures and several years to construct a toilet, all while calling Ron DeSantis a bad governor? Unreal.

San Francisco is going to spend two years and $1.7 million to build a small public restroom. The project will be subjected to community review, a vote by the Board of Supervisors, and reviews by city committees. You can't make this stuff up. Source: https://t.co/ZQN3h8QGhO pic.twitter.com/5s3N6tGH0b — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) October 19, 2022

If you find it hard to understand how San Francisco could spend $141,462 per homeless person in a single year, consider that it costs $1.7 million to build a public toilet. https://t.co/yeclOsDllE — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 19, 2022

But sure, let’s put more “progressives” in charge of things!

