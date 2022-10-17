This story deserves a beverage warning before we get into it, so make sure to first put down your drink of choice before proceeding.

Ready? Ok, here we go.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office needs some help to make sure there’s no election interference in the upcoming midterms and beyond:

And you might not be surprised by what happened next…

Tips immediately began pouring in:

Better get the investigation started, FBI!

Is an FBI investigator writing all this down?

LOL. So those FBI tweets backfired.

Tags: 2020 electionDonald TrumpFBIHillary ClintonPeter StrzokSteele dossier