The FBI’s Washington Field Office needs some help to make sure there’s no election interference in the upcoming midterms and beyond:

Free and fair elections are a cornerstone of our democracy. Help the #FBI protect your right to vote. Call #FBIWFO at 202-278-2000 or visit https://t.co/t8G7LO4Pn2 if you suspect a federal election crime. #ElectionSecurity https://t.co/4ssF9ThZLR pic.twitter.com/9B1VNSVOAX — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) October 17, 2022

Election crimes fall into broad categories: ballot/voter fraud; campaign finance violations; and civil rights violations, such as voter suppression or intimidation. — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) October 17, 2022

Some examples of federal election crimes include intentionally lying about an election's time, manner, or place to prevent qualified voters from voting; threatening voters with physical or financial harm; and compensating voters. — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) October 17, 2022

And you might not be surprised by what happened next…

The replies are everything you'd hope for and more. https://t.co/jrR9NSkllk — Some Girl (@realotherjen) October 17, 2022

Tips immediately began pouring in:

I got one. A federal agency falsely and illegally colluded with a social media platform in 2020 to suppress information damaging to one political candidate. Seems pretty serious. https://t.co/CdgCQwWIkW — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) October 17, 2022

Better get the investigation started, FBI!

The FBI committed widespread interference in the 2020 election. They blatantly lied to social media platforms who in turn censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, locked President Trump’s campaign account, and suspended the @nypost’s official Twitter account. #FBI https://t.co/QgnkArcRFK — Jason D. Meister 🇺🇸 (@jason_meister) October 17, 2022

Is an FBI investigator writing all this down?

Spies who lie: 51 ‘intelligence’ experts refuse to apologize for discrediting true Hunter Biden storyhttps://t.co/yRrWP7Mxoghttps://t.co/M4l71uXbgY https://t.co/jrR9NSBonk pic.twitter.com/gQdRrjsMxq — Some Girl (@realotherjen) October 17, 2022

The most corrupt election riggers in the country work in your building. https://t.co/R343u3tJOh — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 17, 2022

LOL. So those FBI tweets backfired.

