This seems kind of important, but we’re so far only hearing it from Sean Langille, producer of “Fox News @ Night.” He says that during questioning by John Durham, an FBI counterintelligence analyst revealed that the FBI had offered Christopher Steele $1 million if he could corroborate the allegations against Donald Trump in the dossier, which he could not.

So many people should be in prison.

The alleged “pee-pee tape” was a bigger story.

It will be interesting to see just how many mainstream news outlets completely ignore this story.

