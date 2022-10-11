This seems kind of important, but we’re so far only hearing it from Sean Langille, producer of “Fox News @ Night.” He says that during questioning by John Durham, an FBI counterintelligence analyst revealed that the FBI had offered Christopher Steele $1 million if he could corroborate the allegations against Donald Trump in the dossier, which he could not.

NEW: During questioning from Special Counsel John Durham, Brian Auten, a supervisory counter intelligence analyst with the FBI, revealed the FBI offered Christopher Steele one million dollars if he could corroborate allegations in the Dossier, but that Steele could not do so. — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) October 11, 2022

Auten repeatedly admitted under questioning from Durham that the FBI never got corroboration of the information in the Steele Dossier but used it in the initial FISA application and in the three subsequent renewals. – via @davidspunt & @JakeBGibson — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) October 11, 2022

So many people should be in prison.

Wray needs to change people or President DeSantis will change him — unkle_jak (@unkle_jak) October 11, 2022

Corrupt corrupt corrupt. With no apparent repercussions. — Linda Hennessey (@lahennessey752) October 11, 2022

They were salivating — La Vallete (@vallete_la) October 11, 2022

And again, never any accountability for the press or anyone else. That's the really sad part. — Anchor Down VU (@furtweng) October 11, 2022

They offer him the $1 million,then when he can't comply FBI orders surveillance of Trump campaign anyway. — [email protected] (@mikespace22) October 11, 2022

You'd think this would be a bigger story. — Marcus Capitolinus ✝️ (@KritHouse2021) October 11, 2022

The alleged “pee-pee tape” was a bigger story.

That’s unbelievable.

Complete fraud — Duceman05🇺🇸 (@duceman05) October 11, 2022

Sounds like very ethical law enforcement activity by Strozk, McCabe and Mueller. — Jon Bassoff (@CoachJEB18) October 11, 2022

And pray tell, where were they going to get that money from? — kath (@Muskadoptme) October 11, 2022

That is not a problem. Look at how much money they were throwing around for fake Whitmore hostage plot and how much ( $40M) the Mueller team spent aimlessly investigating Trump and Russia. Time to defund the FBI. — Memory Hole #WS.1984 (@JVAE63) October 11, 2022

Election interference — Mike D (@PatriotRise1776) October 11, 2022

We always knew it. What I was doubting is if it can be proven and then legally punished in accordance with the law in such a corrupt system. So far still nothing. But I guess hope springs eternal. — Brutalleschi (@killer_surreal) October 11, 2022

It will be interesting to see just how many mainstream news outlets completely ignore this story.

