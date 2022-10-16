While President Biden and the Democrats are trying to make the midterm election next month all about Trump, climate change and abortion, the reality is that voters are actually concerned about other things — one of those things is crime:

A key issue in this year’s midterm races is crime. In recent weeks, there has been a rash of violence against police officers and it’s raising concerns across the country. According to the National Fraternal Order of Police, at least 12 police officers have been shot in the line of duty with deadly incidents happening in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Nevada and most recently, North Carolina. With less than a month until the midterm elections, crime has become an increasingly important issue for voters — ahead of unemployment and abortion — and Republicans have taken note.

Right on cue, former Bill Clinton Labor Secretary and current income inequality expert (in a very ironic way) Robert Reich is trying to blame Trump and Republicans for the increase in crime:

The next time you hear conservatives claim that Democrats are “soft on crime,” remember that per capita murder rates are 40% higher in states won by Trump than in those won by Joe Biden. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 16, 2022

Nice try, Robert, but no…

I didn’t know Chicago, LA and NYC were Republican https://t.co/rUx6UCcD0s — Mike (@mikehouserr) October 16, 2022

The crime spike in so many cities that have been completely controlled by Democrats for DECADES is all the fault of Republicans? That’s interesting.

Robert’s trying to twist the facts by looking at the murder rate per state instead of by democrat run cities. LA’s a red state but New Orleans, that is run by a Dem Mayor, has the highest murder rate in the US. Same for Chicago, Pittsburg, Atlanta, etc Smart people get it! https://t.co/Wvz2ozF5Sx — AmericanPatriot (@AmericaProud99) October 16, 2022

But Reich’s target audience is not “smart people” and he knows that.

Yeah, Reich’s not gonna do that. Perhaps he should compile a list of politicians and public figures who were calling to “defund the police” a couple of years ago vs. people who still supported the police.

TOTALLY the fault of Trump and the Republicans… or something. Unreal.

