This week the New York Times reported that Biden is the “storyteller in chief” who “spins yarns that often unravel.”

Standing in front of Floridians who had lost everything during Hurricane Ian, President Biden on Wednesday recalled his own house being nearly destroyed 15 years ago: “We didn’t lose our whole home, but lightning struck and we lost an awful lot of it,” he said.

[…]

Mr. Biden has mentioned the incident before, once saying that he knows what it’s like “having had a house burn down with my wife in it.” In fact, news reports at the time called it little more than “a small fire that was contained to the kitchen” and quoted the local Delaware fire chief as saying “the fire was under control in 20 minutes.”

Translation: Biden lies a lot but the Times didn’t just want to come out and say it that way.

Today Biden went to Colorado and took another story with him.

President Biden is establishing Camp Hale-Continental Divide in Colorado a national monument in honor of veterans,indigenous people. pic.twitter.com/AeS9YYicsP — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 12, 2022

During his speech and endorsement of Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet, Biden had yet another chance to flash his “storyteller in chief” skills by serving up a special story to try and endear himself to the locals:

BIDEN: "I taught my boys to ski here. I taught my family to ski here…for us easterners, we talk about that at dinner. No, I'm serious." pic.twitter.com/QjqnzFVTym — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2022

Ah, OK Joe! We totally believe that.

I’d love to be a fly on the wall for those skiing talks at dinner with corn pop and all the other Puerto Ricans — Andrew (@Andrew466557551) October 12, 2022

I hope he didn't teach his kids to ride a bike. pic.twitter.com/JKKbwKxL39 — TR (@dryheevz) October 12, 2022

Ouch!

Was that when the firefighters were dying putting out the fire at his house? https://t.co/8Z6NjrJgzK — Rich White (@Unloaded_Media) October 12, 2022

"No, I'm serious…" is one of his tells.

🤥 https://t.co/0gwojNFSgt — NorCal (@NorCalispurple) October 12, 2022

"I'm serious" is one of Joe's "tells" that he's lying. https://t.co/7dDLUfkgnL — Milo Stone (@GeniusMilo) October 12, 2022

This is why Biden says “I’m serious” almost every time he makes a claim about his past.

Update: Biden kept the stories coming:

Biden: "To stand there on the edge of a cliff in the Rio Grande to, you know, looking at one thing and it's just, there's not many cliffs but then head up to the Grande Canyon… I've climbed it from the river up and I've looked at it from the top down." pic.twitter.com/ntOzmSuSvl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 12, 2022

***

Related:

Joe Biden tells his house fire story again, but this time they almost lost two firefighters

Townhall’s compilation of Biden’s pander-palooza of a political career is something else

Biden reassures people struggling to afford gas & groceries that he’s spent ‘a billion a trillion 750 million dollars billion dollars’ to fight climate change

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!