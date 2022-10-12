This week the New York Times reported that Biden is the “storyteller in chief” who “spins yarns that often unravel.”

Standing in front of Floridians who had lost everything during Hurricane Ian, President Biden on Wednesday recalled his own house being nearly destroyed 15 years ago: “We didn’t lose our whole home, but lightning struck and we lost an awful lot of it,” he said.
[…]
Mr. Biden has mentioned the incident before, once saying that he knows what it’s like “having had a house burn down with my wife in it.”

In fact, news reports at the time called it little more than “a small fire that was contained to the kitchen” and quoted the local Delaware fire chief as saying “the fire was under control in 20 minutes.”

Translation: Biden lies a lot but the Times didn’t just want to come out and say it that way.

Today Biden went to Colorado and took another story with him.

During his speech and endorsement of Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet, Biden had yet another chance to flash his “storyteller in chief” skills by serving up a special story to try and endear himself to the locals:

Trending

Ah, OK Joe! We totally believe that.

Ouch!

This is why Biden says “I’m serious” almost every time he makes a claim about his past.

Update: Biden kept the stories coming:

***

Related:

Joe Biden tells his house fire story again, but this time they almost lost two firefighters

Townhall’s compilation of Biden’s pander-palooza of a political career is something else

Biden reassures people struggling to afford gas & groceries that he’s spent ‘a billion a trillion 750 million dollars billion dollars’ to fight climate change

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe Biden