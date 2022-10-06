The Biden White House and Democrats are clearly cringing when they look at midterm polls while facing the possibility of losing the House and/or Senate just over a month from now. Biden’s already done the “student loan forgiveness” thing so next up is pardons… lots and lots of pardons:

🚨BREAKING: President Biden pardons all prior federal convictions for simple marijuana possession – including under DC law – also directs states to do the same, and asks HHS & AG to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 6, 2022

Senior admin official says 6500 people w/ federal convictions + thousands more under DC law will benefit… but no individuals are currently in federal prison solely for simple possession of marijuana. Most are @ state level. Clemency will relieve barriers to housing, edu, work. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 6, 2022

The WH says the president is taking a significant move on a campaign promise right before the midterms. He will PARDON all past federal offense of marijuana simple possession. Officials said that could affect 6500 people. He is urging governors to do the same with state offenses — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 6, 2022

The move, which many Democratic activists have been calling for, comes roughly a month before the midterm election that will decide whether the president’s party can hold onto control of Congress.https://t.co/sUgrWpGEdc — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 6, 2022

Biden made the announcement this afternoon:

As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach. Allow me to lay them out. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 6, 2022

First: I’m pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My pardon will remove this burden. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 6, 2022

WATCH: President Biden announces pardons for marijuana possession https://t.co/bUKC22huIG pic.twitter.com/q44CRnVlEF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 6, 2022

From Katie Pavlich over at Townhall:

“As I often said during my campaign for President, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit. Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities,” Biden released in a statement. “Today, I am announcing three steps that I am taking to end this failed approach.” Biden will issue the pardons and has called for a review of federal laws, through Congress and at the state level, punishing individuals for marijuana possession or use. Attorney General Merrick Garland has been tasked with determining who is eligible.

With the midterms just a few weeks away and the Dems seeing their chances possibly going up in smoke, this move isn’t too surprising.

The Joe Biden Midterm Sales Pitch:

“I know you can’t afford anything and many of you are afraid for your physical safety – but do you kids like free college and pot?” https://t.co/8qqF0u5SSq — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) October 6, 2022

I don't have a problem with taking steps to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, but with the midterms a month away it's completely obvious as to why they're doing this. https://t.co/ITvVC55AmQ — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) October 6, 2022

Oh, it’s incredibly obvious, not that the Biden WH cares. Desperate times call for such things.

Biden’s about 30 seconds away from sending every American a new car if he thinks it’ll save the midterms (via executive order justified by the ongoing emergency) — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 6, 2022

Desperate bid for votes but this is still a W. Don’t like weed and advise against it, but people shouldn’t be sitting in jail for smoking a joint. https://t.co/a8TEOlBcCN — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 6, 2022

I see this for what it is; a move to help Democrats in the midterms, but that said, this should have happened a long time ago and it's good that it finally is. https://t.co/lb17R87sz6 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 6, 2022

Gonna try and get that youth vote one way or another. — Joseph Gonzales (@joseph7gonzales) October 6, 2022

What will be Biden’s next move in an attempt to avert a midterm disaster for the Democrats?

***

Related:

WaPo: Feds believe they have enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with crimes

Americans getting crushed by inflation will be happy to know Biden admin’s ‘boosting international climate financing’

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!