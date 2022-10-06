The Biden White House and Democrats are clearly cringing when they look at midterm polls while facing the possibility of losing the House and/or Senate just over a month from now. Biden’s already done the “student loan forgiveness” thing so next up is pardons… lots and lots of pardons:

Biden made the announcement this afternoon:

From Katie Pavlich over at Townhall:

“As I often said during my campaign for President, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit. Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities,” Biden released in a statement. “Today, I am announcing three steps that I am taking to end this failed approach.”

Biden will issue the pardons and has called for a review of federal laws, through Congress and at the state level, punishing individuals for marijuana possession or use. Attorney General Merrick Garland has been tasked with determining who is eligible.

With the midterms just a few weeks away and the Dems seeing their chances possibly going up in smoke, this move isn’t too surprising.

Oh, it’s incredibly obvious, not that the Biden WH cares. Desperate times call for such things.

What will be Biden’s next move in an attempt to avert a midterm disaster for the Democrats?

Editor’s Note:

