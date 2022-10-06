Before getting into the “international climate financing” boost, we have to also remember all the money the Biden administration has already sent to Ukraine:

Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our twenty-second drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021. This $625 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories. This drawdown will bring the total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to more than $17.5 billion since the beginning of this Administration.

On top of that and all the other foreign aid, the Biden administration is also boosting “international climate financing.” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was excited to announce the news to Americans who are struggling to afford gas & groceries:

As Americans grapple with the worst inflation crisis in a century, @SecYellen is announcing U.S. taxpayers will be "boosting international climate financing to over $11 billion" pic.twitter.com/0shTahk0G6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 6, 2022

And of course the usual excuse for shoveling all this money around is “climate change”:

Climate scientist Janet Yellen: "Recently devastating floods in Pakistan dislocated more than 33 million people and destroyed hundreds of thousands of hectares of farmland. Global climate change has stark consequences at every level, local, national and regional." pic.twitter.com/717M9jlwtV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 6, 2022

Yellen said last year that inflation would be temporary so hey, would she lie to you?

We are not just going to piss money away on our internal boondoggles we are going international. https://t.co/aHVBlBijFh — El Nube Negro, no longer! (@pross79) October 6, 2022

They laugh at your suffering. https://t.co/BabcuZl9a1 — Noah B. (@tundrafan76) October 6, 2022

They do… literally.

