By now you’ve noticed that the “Inflation Reduction Act” has had no effect when it comes to bringing down inflation because the spending in the bill itself is guaranteed to worsen inflation. That maddening irony isn’t confined to the “Inflation Reduction Act.”

Rep. Thomas Massie noted some additional irony in the $10 billion “Food Security Act,” which is just more spending that’ll lead to more food insecurity:

Shameful. We are about to vote on a $10 billion foreign aid bill titled “Global Food Security,” while our military is advising soldiers to apply for food stamps (SNAP) to deal with the inflation that bills like this have caused. pic.twitter.com/Driq7mB64t — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 29, 2022

Have you noticed that the problems this administration tries to “fix” only get worse?

The U.S. Army has released guidance for soldiers as they fight inflation, including a suggestion that they take advantage of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps. SNAP, a benefit for low-income Americans, is a program for which “service members and their families may be eligible,” the guidance said, pointing soldiers and their families to the SNAP website and phone number. SNAP is one of several options discussed as part of the Army’s Financial Readiness Program. “With inflation affecting everything from gas prices to groceries to rent, some Soldiers and their families are finding it harder to get by on the budgets they’ve set and used before,” guidance from Sergeant Major Michael Grinston said. “Soldiers of all ranks can seek guidance, assistance, and advice through the Army’s Financial Readiness Program.”

So the military is telling servicemembers to go on food stamps in order to help fight against the inflation that the “Inflation Reduction Act” didn’t reduce? You can’t make this stuff up.

What happened to America first? Take care of our military. Do not vote for this bill!!! https://t.co/AGr8nzjra3 — Lynda Haworth (@lshdph) September 30, 2022

When Biden took office he said that Trump’s “America first” days were over, and he wasn’t joking.

