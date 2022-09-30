Grabien News founder Tom Elliott often puts out some of the best news-related videos featuring politicians and the media, and the occasional super-cut is mixed in. Elliott’s latest super-cut is a doozy and features President Biden accompanied by the perfect choice of song.

Make sure you’re not drinking anything, especially at the 1:11 mark:

That was sheer perfection.

Trending

***

Related:

WATCH: Tom Elliott’s latest damning supercut features media/Dems who hated Trump’s mean tweets pushing hard for violence against the Right

Tom Elliott rains inconvenient truths on all the media libs screeching that new conservative Italian PM Georgia Meloni is the new Mussolini

Tom Elliott spots a huge problem with Biden & the Dems midterm messaging (SHH, nobody tell them)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenTom Elliott