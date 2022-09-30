Grabien News founder Tom Elliott often puts out some of the best news-related videos featuring politicians and the media, and the occasional super-cut is mixed in. Elliott’s latest super-cut is a doozy and features President Biden accompanied by the perfect choice of song.

Make sure you’re not drinking anything, especially at the 1:11 mark:

SUPERCUT! Joe Biden, the Wanderer pic.twitter.com/WGijVH170Y — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2022

That was sheer perfection.

This is gold. How do I make this my screen saver on my work pc? — FOX 🇺🇸 (@Maximum_Pwr) September 30, 2022

This is too good not to watch for your laugh of the day. https://t.co/4O4FiZ5o2b — William (@WNWayb) September 30, 2022

***

Related:

WATCH: Tom Elliott’s latest damning supercut features media/Dems who hated Trump’s mean tweets pushing hard for violence against the Right

Tom Elliott rains inconvenient truths on all the media libs screeching that new conservative Italian PM Georgia Meloni is the new Mussolini

Tom Elliott spots a huge problem with Biden & the Dems midterm messaging (SHH, nobody tell them)

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!