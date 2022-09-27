Last week, we talked about Shannon Brandt, the 41-year-old North Dakota man who plowed his car into 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson for the crime of being a “Republican extremist.” There was, of course, no evidence that Ellingson had engaged in any kind of extremist behavior, but these days, anyone to the Right of Joe Biden is to be considered a Republican extremist or ultra-MAGA terrorist. Just as Joe Biden himself.

Anyway, the media were conspicuously quiet about the murder, or, if they did cover it, they went out of their way to avoid discussing the murderer’s admitted political motivations.

ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and CNN are hiding the murder of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, whose killer said the teen was a “Republican extremist.” This story would have nonstop coverage if it had been a leftist murdered by a conservative.https://t.co/eNIUEcLxO8 pic.twitter.com/4wHvIYPHA1 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) September 27, 2022

How quiet they were about the violent rhetoric that the Biden administration and Democratic Party have been so comfortable using when discussing Republicans and conservatives. And how quiet they’ve been about the role they themselves may have played in fanning the flames of violence, be it against Republican teenagers or immigrants in MAGA hats or volunteers at crisis pregnancy centers.

It’s almost as if they’re completely incapable of acknowledging the bottomless barrels of gasoline they’ve poured on the fires. Maybe because they are completely incapable of acknowledging it. But that doesn’t mean we haven’t been paying attention.

Grabien’s Tom Elliott has put together another one of his excellent supercuts, this time featuring liberal media superstars and Democratic politicians using highly charged political rhetoric that, if it’s not only justifying violence against the Right, is also outright defending it.

Watch:

SUPERCUT! With midterms' prospects sagging, Dems preach violence pic.twitter.com/ayxJPICcon — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 27, 2022

“Trump’s rhetoric is so dangerous he must be banished from all social media” — same people https://t.co/qyzGSRiQEZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 27, 2022

If we didn’t know any better, we might think these people are urging even more violence against Republicans and conservatives.

How is this okay with anyone who isn’t a complete psychopath? https://t.co/cs1s09cO3F — Bitcoin is. (@Bitcoin_is_) September 27, 2022

Simple answer: It’s not.

That is disgusting. — ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@rdbrewer4) September 27, 2022

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!