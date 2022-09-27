Last week, we talked about Shannon Brandt, the 41-year-old North Dakota man who plowed his car into 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson for the crime of being a “Republican extremist.” There was, of course, no evidence that Ellingson had engaged in any kind of extremist behavior, but these days, anyone to the Right of Joe Biden is to be considered a Republican extremist or ultra-MAGA terrorist. Just as Joe Biden himself.

Anyway, the media were conspicuously quiet about the murder, or, if they did cover it, they went out of their way to avoid discussing the murderer’s admitted political motivations.

How quiet they were about the violent rhetoric that the Biden administration and Democratic Party have been so comfortable using when discussing Republicans and conservatives. And how quiet they’ve been about the role they themselves may have played in fanning the flames of violence, be it against Republican teenagers or immigrants in MAGA hats or volunteers at crisis pregnancy centers.

It’s almost as if they’re completely incapable of acknowledging the bottomless barrels of gasoline they’ve poured on the fires. Maybe because they are completely incapable of acknowledging it. But that doesn’t mean we haven’t been paying attention.

Grabien’s Tom Elliott has put together another one of his excellent supercuts, this time featuring liberal media superstars and Democratic politicians using highly charged political rhetoric that, if it’s not only justifying violence against the Right, is also outright defending it.

Watch:

If we didn’t know any better, we might think these people are urging even more violence against Republicans and conservatives.

Simple answer: It’s not.

***

