No matter how much disturbing economic news comes out, the Biden White House just keeps gaslighting about how great everything’s going. Heck, in his interview with “60 Minutes” yesterday, Biden even reacted to a question about inflation like it was no big deal:

60 Min: "What can you do better to lower inflation?" Biden: "inflation rate month to month was just up an inch." 60 Min:"You're not arguing 8.3% is good news?" Biden: "You're acting like all of a sudden 'my God it went to 8.2%'" 60 Min: "It's the highest rate in 40 years." pic.twitter.com/DEwugGct4d — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 19, 2022

Joe Biden doesn’t seem to remotely understand how bad inflation is for average Americans. Grocery costs were up 13.5% over last year for example. He’s acting like forty year high inflation is no big deal. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/u7KBrwloZU — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 19, 2022

Wow. When’s the last time Biden was in a store (not counting an ice cream shop)?

However, it doesn’t appear that very many people are believing this administration’s gaslighting instead of their own wallets, purses, bank accounts and 401Ks. Grabien News founder Tom Elliott kicks things off with video from MSNBC how some brutal numbers for Biden and the Dems:

MSNBC's @SteveKornacki: An NBC poll found that by a "2-1 margin, folks say [Biden has] more hurt the economy than helped the economy." pic.twitter.com/7twcL4aqrA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 19, 2022

Elliott spots some serious “good luck with that” energy in the Dems’ midterm messaging:

Dems’ midterm messaging: “Yes our trillions in bailouts for our supporters tanked the economy & created the worst inflation crisis in a century, but let’s not forget we’re also the party that helps you kill your children!” https://t.co/eNy9G3CzoH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 19, 2022

All this while Biden and the Democrats just keep doubling down on the BS that nobody outside of their base is going to believe.

Imagine thinking Biden has helped the economy. https://t.co/S5lTHx4fXH — Luigi Warren (@luigi_warren) September 19, 2022

There are a certain number of people who will believe absolutely anything.

