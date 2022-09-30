One of the most maddening aspects of the pandemic was all the shutdown cheerleading from politicians and public officials who knew they weren’t going to be missing any paychecks. As a matter of fact, the Covid era seems to have brought in quite a windfall for some of the “experts”:

Dr. Fauci and wife's wealth 'skyrocketed' by $5 million during pandemic: analysis https://t.co/SFjeB4KSFx pic.twitter.com/3IKW652icK — New York Post (@nypost) September 29, 2022

Wow, no wonder Fauci didn’t appear to care if people were losing jobs in droves because of shutdown/lockdown policies he supported, ostensibly in the name of “science.”

From 2019 to 2021 Fauci’s total net worth increased from $7.5 million to $12.6 million. He and his wife gained $5 million through investments, royalties, compensation, and awards. Fauci personally profited while covid policies destroyed lives and created an economic catastrophe. — alex gutentag (@galexybrane) September 29, 2022

From the New York Post:

Dr. Anthony Fauci and his wife’s net worth grew by $5 million during the COVID-19 pandemic as thousands of US residents struggled financially, according to a government spending watchdog group. The combined wealth of the 81-year-old retiring director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and his bioethicist wife, Christine Grady, soared from $7.5 million in 2019 to $12.6 million at the end of 2021, according to a report from the non-profit OpenTheBooks. “Despite becoming a figure of controversy, the system has rewarded Dr. Fauci handsomely,” the group’s CEO, Adam Andrzejewski, told Fox News Digital. “While Dr. Fauci has been a government bureaucrat for more than 55 years, his household net worth skyrocketed during the pandemic.” The couple’s wealth boost was due in part to major salary increases, cash awards and royalties, according to the report.

You might recall that Fauci’s “royalties” have been a point of contention when squaring off against Sen. Rand Paul:

I asked, "Can you tell me if anyone on the vaccine approval committees ever received money from the people who make vaccines?" Fauci : "People who receive royalties are not required to divulge them." pic.twitter.com/a0YIm2jfvZ — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) June 16, 2022

Apparently there are good reasons Fauci didn’t want to go there.

#Fauci Net Worth according to @open_the_books:

The Fauci household disclosed net worth increased from $7.6 million (January 1, 2019) to over $12.6 million (December 31, 2021). That's a $5 million, 65% increase. Source: https://t.co/fCa08EDUZO pic.twitter.com/W6eFqgAheh — Jan Jekielek (@JanJekielek) September 30, 2022

The evidence Fauci turned on his country and sold out our children for a few million dollars and celebrity is growing. https://t.co/HB1BSaxs4H — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) September 30, 2022

This is considered completely normal in DC circles.

No federal official should be allowed to receive a million dollar prize just for their policy positions. That’s completely insane. https://t.co/A79hGirLjD pic.twitter.com/o3Sh1vuaHL — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 30, 2022

“Thanks for defending science… here’s a million dollars.” Nope, nothing to see here!

Nothing to see here, now please move on while the FBI doesn't investigate. — I Hate The Media©™ 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) September 30, 2022

The Democrats will have a big retirement party for Fauci in December and some other group will probably hand him another big pile of money.

***

Related:

Sounds like Dr. Anthony Fauci might actually be following the science for a change

Awkward! Sen. Rand Paul personally introduces 2022 Dr. Fauci to 2004 Dr. Fauci

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!