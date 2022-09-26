Italy has elected its first-ever female Prime Minister and for some reason the Left isn’t celebrating the shattering of that particular glass ceiling. Why? Because Giorgia Meloni is not a leftist wacko and she terrifies the establishment, and that means comparisons to Mussolini and Hitler are now in order.

Among the unhappy politicians on the left is Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy, who didn’t like something Meloni said in her speech:

Watch this. It's full of made up straw men (like the idea that the left is attacking family identity) and fake populism (the right isn't actually interested in fighting consumerism), but it's good encapsulation of the international new right. https://t.co/BIGp5vmYrH — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 26, 2022

It’s a straw man to say the Left is “attacking family identity”? The problem with liberals like Sen. Murphy is that they’ve lived in their bubble of BS for so long that reality has become irreversibly distorted.

“The left isn’t attacking family identity” pic.twitter.com/qCnj0qH38t — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 26, 2022

The “straw man” calls are coming from inside the house, Sen. Murphy.

Chris is lying for the International Left which is trying to destroy America by attacking the family — but Chris can’t hide it. The left says it out loud. @ChrisMurphyCT is threatened by this strong woman. That’s because she has more balls than he has. https://t.co/9z0sBPkL9E — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 26, 2022

In reality, the Left is panicked because Italy’s election might be a preview of coming attractions in other countries, including the U.S.

Liberals in America are REALLY angry today because they know what Giorgia Meloni is saying is true, especially when it comes to attacks on conventional families. https://t.co/eUE3YSNhPp — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) September 26, 2022

Murphy’s denial is not different than the Left’s sudden claims that the Republicans are the anti-police party all while hoping nobody can remember all of 2020 and 2021.

