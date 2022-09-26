Italy has elected its first-ever female Prime Minister and for some reason the Left isn’t celebrating the shattering of that particular glass ceiling. Why? Because Giorgia Meloni is not a leftist wacko and she terrifies the establishment, and that means comparisons to Mussolini and Hitler are now in order.

Among the unhappy politicians on the left is Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy, who didn’t like something Meloni said in her speech:

It’s a straw man to say the Left is “attacking family identity”? The problem with liberals like Sen. Murphy is that they’ve lived in their bubble of BS for so long that reality has become irreversibly distorted.

The “straw man” calls are coming from inside the house, Sen. Murphy.

In reality, the Left is panicked because Italy’s election might be a preview of coming attractions in other countries, including the U.S.

Murphy’s denial is not different than the Left’s sudden claims that the Republicans are the anti-police party all while hoping nobody can remember all of 2020 and 2021.

