As we told you earlier, New York Attorney General Leticia James filed a lawsuit against not only Donald Trump, but many members of his family. It’s a civil, not criminal, matter:

It’s not just the former president James is after, either. Her lawsuit also targets Trump’s three oldest children — Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump — and senior Trump organization executives. As James outlined in a thread to farm attention and retweets from lib Twitter, her lawsuit seeks to get $250 million in civil penalties from Trump, ban the president’s entire family from doing business in the State of New York, prohibit the Trump family from buying commercial real estate for five years, and get the Department of Justice — which is already investigating the former president — to open a criminal investigation into the alleged fraud.

Add it all up and Clay Travis has spotted a near-record level of political hackery:

So New York’s Democrat AG spent years investigating Trump and was only able to charge him with civil violations — not criminal — 48 days before her own election? This is an embarrassingly political prosecution, even for Democrats. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 21, 2022

Democrats are desperate to put Trump on the ballot in the midterm because otherwise they have to defend Biden’s failures on inflation/economy, the border and crime. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 21, 2022

Bingo! The Left are hoping to make the midterms about Trump and not the mess Biden and the Democrats have created economically and at the border.

And the Democrats don’t care.

