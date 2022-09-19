What’s the usual amount of time it takes for a group of people to “enrich” an area (Martha’s Vineyard in this case)? The group of illegal immigrants sent to the Vineyard who were then removed and taken to a Cape Cod base in under 48 hours might have set an enrichment record. That’s according to CNN:

If they’d have stayed any longer the National Guard would have had to join in on the “enrichment.”

And yes, it’s absolutely real:

♩”And then a hero comes along…”♫

The framing here couldn’t be more obvious: DeSantis BAD — Temporary progressive hosts GOOD:

Martha’s Vineyard had not been expecting them but a small army of activists mobilized to help people who had become pawns in the contentious debate over America’s broken immigration system.

DeSantis’ move was sharply denounced by the White House, Democratic officials and immigration lawyers who vowed legal action on grounds, they said, the migrants were lured north with promises of work, housing and help with immigration papers and ultimately misled about their final destination.

Florida’s governor denied the migrants did not know where they were going. He said they had signed a waiver and had been provided with a packet that included a map of Martha’s Vineyard. “It’s obvious that’s where they were going,” he said, adding that the move was voluntary.

Lisa Belcastro, winter shelter coordinator for the Harbor Homes nonprofit, was close to tears about an hour after the migrants left the island on Friday, with volunteers beginning to clean up the parish house and church hall where the newcomers slept.

“We’re happy to help them on their journey,” said one resident.

They helped move them along alright!

After just over a day Martha’s Vineyard was saying “OK, that’s enough enriching.”

And of course most of the media is going right along with it.

