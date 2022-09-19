What’s the usual amount of time it takes for a group of people to “enrich” an area (Martha’s Vineyard in this case)? The group of illegal immigrants sent to the Vineyard who were then removed and taken to a Cape Cod base in under 48 hours might have set an enrichment record. That’s according to CNN:

My favorite part of this is the moral victory lap progressives are taking for being able to handle illegal immigrants for 44 hours before the military escorted them out pic.twitter.com/NNKOo7jwIM — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) September 18, 2022

If they’d have stayed any longer the National Guard would have had to join in on the “enrichment.”

I’m reasonably sure that if we had gotten to 72 hours the plan would have involved a couple of Apache attack helicopters — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) September 18, 2022

And yes, it’s absolutely real:

During their whirlwind visit to Martha's Vineyard, roughly 50 migrants left an indelible impression on their accidental hosts https://t.co/1cBeqfOaCU — CNN (@CNN) September 18, 2022

♩”And then a hero comes along…”♫

New England progressives nominating themselves for a Nobel Peace Prize after commingling w/ migrants for nearly 2 full days https://t.co/DapdcbzfDd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 19, 2022

The framing here couldn’t be more obvious: DeSantis BAD — Temporary progressive hosts GOOD:

Martha’s Vineyard had not been expecting them but a small army of activists mobilized to help people who had become pawns in the contentious debate over America’s broken immigration system. DeSantis’ move was sharply denounced by the White House, Democratic officials and immigration lawyers who vowed legal action on grounds, they said, the migrants were lured north with promises of work, housing and help with immigration papers and ultimately misled about their final destination. Florida’s governor denied the migrants did not know where they were going. He said they had signed a waiver and had been provided with a packet that included a map of Martha’s Vineyard. “It’s obvious that’s where they were going,” he said, adding that the move was voluntary. Lisa Belcastro, winter shelter coordinator for the Harbor Homes nonprofit, was close to tears about an hour after the migrants left the island on Friday, with volunteers beginning to clean up the parish house and church hall where the newcomers slept.

“We’re happy to help them on their journey,” said one resident.

Helping them get on with their journey was certainly the main idea | Sean O'Sullivan, a Martha's Vineyard resident who assisted the illegal immigrants said. | "[T]hey enriched us, we're happy to help them on their journey." https://t.co/IWLPqrMO5z — Mike (@Doranimated) September 18, 2022

They helped move them along alright!

But get out anyway.

“They enriched us,” Migrants' 44-hour visit leaves indelible mark on Martha's Vineyard – CNN https://t.co/vbXTwQLvV5 — Chuck DeVore (@ChuckDeVore) September 18, 2022

After just over a day Martha’s Vineyard was saying “OK, that’s enough enriching.”

Just mind-blowing levels of self-praise and obnoxiousness. I am sure the folks Al along the borders in AZ, NM, TX, etc are so proud of your tolerance and great burden of chatting up some immigrants for a day 😂🤣 https://t.co/fzJTQsGSUV — SPF_BillsMafia 🔴🌊 (@SPFactor_24) September 19, 2022

The MV level of self own is just off the charts…. https://t.co/lFbcSgOuAD — KV (@K_Verret) September 19, 2022

And of course most of the media is going right along with it.

