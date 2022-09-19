If we have to say something positive about the Biden White House, we’ll admit that their stamina when it comes to endless gaslighting is indeed impressive. In this example, Biden economic adviser Heather Boushey keeps the gaslighting coming by explaining that a recession doesn’t have anything to do with the White House’s policies. What is to blame? Let the scapegoating begin:

Asked about FedEx confirming that we’re already in a recession, the Biden Admin’s ⁦@HBoushey⁩ says it’s not their fault, citing Covid, Ukraine, & Puerto Rico losing electricity because of “climate change” pic.twitter.com/e0oCW3YRpJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 19, 2022

Is anything bad ever their fault? Of course not!

It's not our fault! The sun was in our eyes! The ground was uneven! https://t.co/Ld1zF8aMr3 — PrecinctPatriots (@PrecinctPatrio1) September 19, 2022

Climate change causing a recession. Not the drunken sailor spending of money we don't have. Not the shutdowns. Not the CDC and Fauci's lies. Not the war on oil at the worst possible time in our lifetimes to do that. https://t.co/YZmbTnmODG — TheElder 🏴‍☠️ 🐭 (@PlanZip) September 19, 2022

no accountability administration — 🍊culpable biased media 🍊 (@fastinred98) September 19, 2022

“The buck stops way over there.”

I remember when that was all Trump's fault — Jim Trustle #AttorneyAtLaw 🛩️ (@trutsle) September 19, 2022

Biden and his administration are still blaming Trump for many things, including the mess at the border.

The power grid is government controlled in PR. https://t.co/fpHJxmhGW4 pic.twitter.com/XI2Ti3OhN1 — Fox News dad (@misogynist_usa) September 19, 2022

“Climate change” gives governments an invisible boogeyman to blame for all of their own failings.

They’re so childish and dumb. https://t.co/4zBB7i1Dqs — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) September 19, 2022

The Biden recession caused by…wait for it…”climate change”?! Totally unserious people. Ugh. https://t.co/M21i2Gjc7j — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 19, 2022

They're never to blame for anything bad that happens when they are in control of the country. That's how it always is during Democrat regimes. https://t.co/mb6muTMuSI — Fakenewscritic (@FNCriticGuy) September 19, 2022

Gas prices are a good example: Price goes up and it’s the fault of Putin and Big Oil greed. Price goes down and it’s “look at what we did!”

