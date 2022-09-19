If we have to say something positive about the Biden White House, we’ll admit that their stamina when it comes to endless gaslighting is indeed impressive. In this example, Biden economic adviser Heather Boushey keeps the gaslighting coming by explaining that a recession doesn’t have anything to do with the White House’s policies. What is to blame? Let the scapegoating begin:

Is anything bad ever their fault? Of course not!

“The buck stops way over there.”

Biden and his administration are still blaming Trump for many things, including the mess at the border.

“Climate change” gives governments an invisible boogeyman to blame for all of their own failings.

Gas prices are a good example: Price goes up and it’s the fault of Putin and Big Oil greed. Price goes down and it’s “look at what we did!”

