Republican governors from the southern states of Texas and Florida have been sending some illegal immigrants to places in the north that have previously claimed to be proud “sanctuary cities.” That has caused a great triggering on the Left. In addition, Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a few dozen illegals to the liberal elite haven of Martha’s Vineyard, which caused the island to declare a “humanitarian crisis.”

Former NBC and CNN journo Soledad O’Brien is disgusted by what she’s seeing, and the talking points about “Christians on the Right” have been given a boost:

It’s strange that lefties (which of course includes many current and former “journalists”) have such short memories.

When Biden sent illegal immigrants to all parts of the US libs didn’t make a peep.

Trending

Can anybody convince O’Brien that an essentially open border encourages human trafficking (not to mention many other things)?

Was it “human trafficking” when Biden was doing it?

It’s clear the Republicans have scored some points on this issue based on the freakout from the Left.

Yep.

***

Related:

The Bulwark argues that Christians should be HORRIFIED by Gov. Ron DeSantis flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

‘Are they children?’: Soledad O’Brien finds it hard to believe that people like CNN’s Brian Stelter cover breaking news daily

Megyn Kelly and Soledad O’Brien say the Zucker relationship was an ‘open secret.’ So, where were Brian Stelter and other media journos this whole time?

Brian Stelter’s interview with Stephen Colbert was so bad it has Oliver Willis, Jonah Goldberg and Soledad O’Brien agreeing with each other

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: greg abbottillegal immigrationJoe BidenMartha's VineyardRon DeSantisSoledad O'Brien