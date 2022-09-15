Republican governors from the southern states of Texas and Florida have been sending some illegal immigrants to places in the north that have previously claimed to be proud “sanctuary cities.” That has caused a great triggering on the Left. In addition, Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a few dozen illegals to the liberal elite haven of Martha’s Vineyard, which caused the island to declare a “humanitarian crisis.”

Former NBC and CNN journo Soledad O’Brien is disgusted by what she’s seeing, and the talking points about “Christians on the Right” have been given a boost:

Basically human trafficking—cheered on by people who call themselves Christians. It’s disgusting. https://t.co/ek71Jatdgw — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 15, 2022

It’s strange that lefties (which of course includes many current and former “journalists”) have such short memories.

Now do Biden for doing the exact same thing. https://t.co/27jBMPCu0q — Hopelessly looking for ⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ (@CrestonePeak) September 16, 2022

When Biden sent illegal immigrants to all parts of the US libs didn’t make a peep.

Where were you when the Biden admin was flying them into unsuspecting cities under the cover of darkness? https://t.co/8B0shrmLrm — Landlvr (@Landlvr) September 15, 2022

So the Biden administration was human trafficking when they were sending flights in the middle of the night? — 🇺🇸Am▪️▪️▪️▪️an 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) September 15, 2022

You might want to take a look at the administration that has aided the human trafficking and drug cartels for the last two years and I assure you, it is not the governors from Texas and Florida. https://t.co/XGnfKghQjg — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) September 15, 2022

Can anybody convince O’Brien that an essentially open border encourages human trafficking (not to mention many other things)?

If you genuinely cared about victims of human trafficking, you would want the border to be secure. But you don't. It's all political to you. Hypocrites. https://t.co/e7CCywDcCc — OutspokenSamantha (@Outspoken_Sam) September 15, 2022

Was it “human trafficking” when Biden was doing it?

50 illegal aliens brought to Martha's Vineyard by Republicans = human trafficking 2 million illegal aliens (per year) brought to border states by Democrats = ? https://t.co/z5fJZw2XLa — Pumpkin Spichael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 15, 2022

It’s clear the Republicans have scored some points on this issue based on the freakout from the Left.

The fact that this laughable talking point is all they've got is encouraging. https://t.co/hVk03Dt6kB — Massanthrope (@Massanthropic) September 15, 2022

Yep.

