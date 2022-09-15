Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis having the audacity to give lefty politicians a taste of their own policies (or lack thereof) has caused a mass triggering amongst Democrats. As it turns out, “sanctuary city” proponents aren’t so RAH-RAH about the issue when the rubber meets the road and they’re faced with the consequences of the policies they support.

The anger at being called out in such a way is already causing some progressives to basically call for arrests to be made — not of people entering the country illegally, but of those who are having illegal immigrants sent to other parts of the country (not counting the Biden administration, which has been flying illegals to other parts of the country since last year). California Gov. Gavin Newsom has written to Attorney General Merrick Garland and asked him to consider charges against Abbott and DeSantis. Why? For “kidnapping”:

What @GovRonDeSantis and @GregAbbott_TX are doing isn’t clever, it’s cruel. I’m formally requesting the DOJ begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns. pic.twitter.com/x2sBa06nSw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022

So it’s come to THIS? Maybe the DOJ will get right on that as soon as they’re done doing forensics on Mike Lindell’s cell phone and the contents of his Hardee’s bag. The frightening thing is that considering recent events it won’t be surprising if Garland takes Newsom’s insane request seriously.

In a serious world the Biden administration would be getting scrutinized for dereliction of duty when it comes to securing the nation’s border. Instead, Republican governors trying to deal with a problem Biden has worsened are the targets of scrutiny. We’re living in the Upside-Down.

Weird… it wasn’t “kidnapping” when the Biden administration did it.

There is a really good reason why Gavin Newsom wants to focused on any other state that isn’t California https://t.co/YGUkkxB7rE — Kevin Dalton (@KevinForBOS) September 15, 2022

Yep!

If anyone knows about harming children and using them as political pawns it's definitely this guy 👇 https://t.co/5hBqMPpPD6 — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) September 15, 2022

These "kids" and their adult companions are so poor they walked thousands/hundreds of miles for a better life. How is it cruel to set them up in the richest place in America? Isn't that the dream? Why do you hate children, Gavin? https://t.co/lOEbLHXKGJ — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) September 15, 2022

We’ve reached the “sending people to Martha’s Vineyard is cruel” portion of 2022 lunacy.

Here’s Newsom’s entire letter to Garland:

Dear Attorney General Garland, Like millions of Americans, I have been horrified at the images of migrants being shipped on buses and planes across the country to be used as political props. Clearly, transporting families, including children, across state lines under false pretenses is morally reprehensible, but it may also be illegal. Several of the individuals who were transported to Martha’s Vineyard have alleged that a recruiter induced them to accept the offer of travel based on false representations that they would be transported to Boston and would receive expedited access to work authorization. The interstate travel at issue provides a basis for federal jurisdiction over this matter. Accordingly, I strongly urge the U.S. Department of Justice (US DOJ) to open an investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme. In particular, I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws, which could serve as a predicate offense for charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) provisions of the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970. Additionally, based on the allegations, the recruiters targeted the individuals based on their national origin, and the intent appears to have been to humiliate and dehumanize them. Accordingly, I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged targeting of these individuals based on their national origin, in violation of their right to equal protection under the law, constituted a civil rights conspiracy in violation of 42 U.S.C. section 1895. Finally, although I believe US DOJ’s investigation should include these possible avenues, there may be others US DOJ can and should pursue. Sincerely, Gavin Newsom

Newsom should have also added that he suspects DeSantis and Abbott are keeping nuclear secrets in their homes.

