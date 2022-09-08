Gavin Newsom has spent the past several months coming for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; he just hasn’t been able to find DeSantis. And that’s probably because DeSantis has been too busy running circles around Newsom, what with doing things like keeping the power on and making room for refugees fleeing California for Florida.

And speaking of Californians fleeing to Florida, DeSantis had some thoughts on that:

.@GovRonDeSantis returns fire at @GavinNewsom: "People chirping about Fla. from Calif. — They're so worried about Fla., they can't even keep the power on in Calif.! … Once all the people that want to move to Florida move out of there, then maybe they'll have adequate power" pic.twitter.com/83PklxaREQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2022

If the truth hurts, Gavin Newsom must be in excruciating pain right now.

Fact check: True! We had a 3 hour blackout last night. @GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/D8ZPYRVisp — Bill Smith (@BillSmith445) September 8, 2022

Do we hear four hours for tonight? Come on, California! We know you can do a lot more than three!

No, make the Californians stay in their state. They already ruined one state, don’t let them ruin any more https://t.co/HQM6zR5AWY — Punished Hatchling (@PunishedHatchl1) September 8, 2022

For Florida’s sake, we hope that the Californians smart enough to leave are also smart enough to have learned a valuable lesson. Otherwise, Gov. DeSantis is gonna have his work cut out for him.

Not that he can’t handle it, of course. He’s not Gavin Newsom, after all.

***

***

