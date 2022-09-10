Earlier this week President Biden bragged that “we beat Big Pharma this year.” Considering how much of their products the U.S. government is promoting (and buying, and even mandating), Big Pharma will probably take that beating from Biden with pleasure. The Food and Drug Administration is also doing its part to promote Big Pharma’s Covid shots. And of course the people depicted in this graphic are wearing masks while being “recharged”:

How long did it take the FDA to focus group that hashtag? Or maybe they didn’t at all.

How many “recharges” are they going to recommend?

The virus that causes COVID-19 changes over time. Keep your protection up to date by getting an updated COVID-19 vaccine booster. The updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters include components of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant. This is called a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. The updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters are designed to give you broad protection against COVID-19, including better protection against the Omicron variant. COVID-19 vaccines can help protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. As the virus changes and your immunity naturally decreases over time, you may lose some of that protection.

Many are now asking this question:

Before you know it they’ll be recommending a continuous IV drip.

Strangely, the Conspiracy Theorists are still running off the charge they got from infection years ago https://t.co/5vV5aI3oxg — Clifton Duncan (She/Her) (@cliftonaduncan) September 10, 2022

Is this a parody account??? https://t.co/NbYHAtKUj6 — Teresa MAGA American ✝️🇺🇲🇮🇹 (@Intuition412R) September 10, 2022

It’s hard to tell anymore.

***

***

