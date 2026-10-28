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Journo Who Assured Us Kash Patel 'Just Landed in Russia' Has a NEW Election Scoop (FBI Roasts)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 28, 2026 5:15 PM
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Journo Who Assured Us Kash Patel 'Just Landed in Russia' Has a NEW Election Scoop (FBI Roasts)
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Earlier this month, one of the intrepid newshounds at MS NOW, intelligence reporter Ken Dilanian, said that his sources had told him that FBI Director Kash Patel had "just landed" in Russia. The obvious intent was to create the impression that Team Trump was working with Putin on any number of issues. 

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That was, as President Trump likes to say, "fake news."

Patel set the record straight:

Eventually the backfire was so intense that Dilanian admitted that it was all BS. 

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Laughably, we're expected to just forget about those moments of journalistic malpractice and just move on.

MS NOW's Dilanian and another reporter had yet another scoop that we're automatically going to be skeptical of, and here it is: 

We'll take "things that aren't happening" for $500, Alex.

FBI's Rapid Response account gave that "scoop" the roasting it was begging for. 

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MS NOW just feeds whoever watches what is assumed they want to hear, which is often miles and miles away from the truth. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for (and lying of behalf of) the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics FAKE NEWS | FBI | KASH PATEL | KEN DILANIAN | RUSSIA

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