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Chaos in Florida: Woman in Full Burqa Blasts Islamic Call to Prayer at Pinellas County Meeting

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 28, 2026 4:16 PM
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Chaos in Florida: Woman in Full Burqa Blasts Islamic Call to Prayer at Pinellas County Meeting
Twitchy

Last night, a woman walked up to an open comment mic at a Pinellas County meeting, fully clothed in a burqa and blasted the Muslim call to prayer.

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The weirdo radical was escorted out, but one commissioner continued to chide the audience about being kind to others. 

Perhaps they should be kind to the people of America.

Americans don't have to be welcoming to this nonsense. 

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People can't be subject to any religion in America. 

Apparently, the only religion that deserves protection is Islam in the eyes of many people.

Americans need to wake up. 

For safety reasons, it only seems fair. 

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People need to go vote. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BYRON DONALDS | FLORIDA | ISLAM | LIBS OF TIKTOK

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