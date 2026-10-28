Chaos in Florida: Woman in Full Burqa Blasts Islamic Call to Prayer at Pinellas County Meeting

Last night, a woman walked up to an open comment mic at a Pinellas County meeting, fully clothed in a burqa and blasted the Muslim call to prayer.

Pinellas County, Florida, board meeting Muslim women in full burqa blasted the islamic call to prayer Byron Donalds has been clear: Shariah law has NO place in Florida Vote smart, Florida! https://t.co/pxFm2cWMgv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 28, 2026

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The weirdo radical was escorted out, but one commissioner continued to chide the audience about being kind to others.

Perhaps they should be kind to the people of America.

The enemy is already here. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 28, 2026

Woman in full burqa blasts full Islamic call to prayer during Florida county meeting. They have no respect for any of us. We need to remove these people. https://t.co/XdQZiO6Ebh — Chris Ripa (@CHRISsW0RLD) October 28, 2026

Ever single time you stay silent and allow things like this, they have conquered even more ground — ♡ 𝙱𝚎𝚎 ♡ (@Benedicta_Bee) October 28, 2026

Americans don't have to be welcoming to this nonsense.

They're turning your county board meeting rooms into mosques... — Crucible Updates (@CrucibleOnX) October 28, 2026

This is the United States of America. Not Saudi Arabia. Not Pakistan. Not Iran. Not any of the 50-plus Muslim countries where the call to prayer blasts from the minarets and everyone already knows the rules. You wanna play that , go home and do it there. Heavenly Father, protect this nation from the darkness that has crossed our borders and is spreading like a disease through our communities. Give Your people strength and light. Give our leaders the backbone and wisdom to fight for this country and keep it free. In Jesus’ name, Amen. — Radically Right (@RadicallyRight_) October 28, 2026

People can't be subject to any religion in America.

The only reason they do this is for pure domination and drama... — Nicole,M (@Nicole518m) October 28, 2026

@libsoftiktok Don't forget that I am still dealing with criminal charges in Tampa for preaching to Muslims on public property — Rich Penkoski (@WFCPreacher) October 28, 2026

Apparently, the only religion that deserves protection is Islam in the eyes of many people.

@libsoftiktok I live in Pinellas… and have seen more burqas this past year than in the past 25 combined. Whether this was a charade or real… it is happening. Vote Red or eventually you’ll be woken up every morning by prayer calls over neighborhood loud speakers. — Elena Sanchez (@ElenaDynomite) October 28, 2026

Americans need to wake up.

@libsoftiktok You should not be allowed to attend a board meeting without showing your face. Walking around in public in a trash bag should be illegal everywhere. — LoveHerMadly (@Xlovehermadly) October 28, 2026

For safety reasons, it only seems fair.

@libsoftiktok Don't worry guys, I'm sure if an American went into a similar meeting in a Muslim country and played a Catholic hymn before the meeting, it would be totally fine. — OniDog (@OniDog22) October 28, 2026

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Imagine an America with open borders, empty prisons, defunded police forces, government owned industries, and massive tax hikes. That is the explicit goal of the progressive left and the DSA. They want to dismantle our security, our economic freedom, and our institutional safeguards. Do not leave your freedom to chance. Bring your family, friends, and neighbors to the polls today. Let’s protect our children’s future! Vote RED 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Southern "Belle" (@patlicata) October 28, 2026

People need to go vote.

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