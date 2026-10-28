Scott Wiener Triggered by Official US Government Account ‘Promoting the Christian Gospel’

Before we get to the creepy California state senator who is running for Congress, let's turn to austere religious scholar Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is also deeply troubled. Why? Because, allegedly, Secretary Pete Hegseth's spiritual adviser said that the separation of church and state doesn't exist. Anyone who follows Warnock knows that he calls for Hegseth's firing, like, weekly, so this is not a big stretch for him.

Advertisement

This is deeply troubling. We just learned that Pete Hegseth’s Spiritual Advisor said that “separation of church and state does not exist” Pete Hegseth is a threat to American democracy and must be fired immediately. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) October 27, 2026

@ReverendWarnock Rev, you might know your Bible but you don't know your Constitution. The Constitution says NOTHING about the separation of church and state. w. — Willis Eschenbach (@WEschenbach) October 28, 2026

@ReverendWarnock Well, “Reverend” can you please point to the language in the constitution of the United States where it says there’s a separation of church and state? — Ramah Rainman (@RamahRainman) October 28, 2026

@ReverendWarnock The founders wanted to keep the state out of the church, not the church out of the state. — JDezkee (@jdezkee) October 27, 2026

Assuming Warnock's source is correct, then yes, Hegseth's spiritual adviser is correct. Separation of church and state doesn't exist — especially in Islam, but we don't talk about that.

Wiener is butthurt this time because he believes the U.S. State Department is preaching the gospel from an official government account.

America, more than any other nation in world history, was shaped by the Christian tradition of spreading the gospel unto all nations. Join us in celebrating International Religious Freedom Day. https://t.co/6Mfz9jLjUy — Department of State (@StateDept) October 27, 2026

What better way to celebrate religious freedom than by posting this video?

This is an official United States government account promoting the Christian gospel. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 28, 2026

This is an official United States government account promoting American history. Deal with it.

@Scott_Wiener The United States does not have laïcité. It has an Establishment Clause, which has not been violated here. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 28, 2026

@Scott_Wiener Because this is a nation founded on Judeo Christian principles which you should be super happy about. No one can just throw you off a building for promoting pederasty. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 28, 2026

@Scott_Wiener You certainly don’t mind when it pushes and even subsidizes your sexual ideology. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 28, 2026

@Scott_Wiener Christian men founded this country and gave you the freedom to worship as you please. This is an odd way of saying thank you — Old Stock Appalachian 🇺🇸 (@TheAmRev) October 28, 2026

@Scott_Wiener Well you push anti-Christian stuff routinely so fair is fair I guess. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 28, 2026

@Scott_Wiener Why does that bother you so much? Does it pose a threat to your agenda to lower the penalties for child sex offenders? — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) October 28, 2026

Advertisement

@Scott_Wiener Imagine living in a country founded on religious liberty and being triggered by the religion. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) October 28, 2026

@Scott_Wiener I’m Jewish and I fully support this. If America doesn’t find its way back to Christianity, we’ll lose America and the moral order of the world will spiral into hell. America must remain a Christian nation forever. — 🇺🇸Guy🇮🇱 (@BlueHorizon818) October 28, 2026

@Scott_Wiener We need more God in Government, and no more of your sexually degenerate paganism. — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) October 28, 2026

@Scott_Wiener The post is 100% accurate without favoring any particular denomination. Have you ever actually studied American history and the founding of the nation? — Mark Lauer (@realMarkLauer) October 28, 2026

@Scott_Wiener Not even particularly religious but I’ll take this over what you promote — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) October 28, 2026

@Scott_Wiener How many official government accounts promote the 🌈 gospel? I mean, you promote it hourly. And it is a religion. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) October 28, 2026

You can burn the American flag, but you can't burn a Pride flag, because that's a sacred object to the Left.

@Scott_Wiener Welcome to Christendom, realize you're unwelcome — America First Party 🇺🇸 (@AFPMain) October 28, 2026

Advertisement

@Scott_Wiener Yeah the only group that will protect your ass from Jihadis in the future. — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) October 28, 2026

@Scott_Wiener Cool! Thanks for sharing this with us. I missed it! 🙌 — Danny (@Truth_matters20) October 28, 2026

@Scott_Wiener Because we are a Christian nation. The great thing about that is that we won’t cut your head off if you’re not a Christian. — Quick Warthog (@QuickWarthog) October 28, 2026

@Scott_Wiener Wait until you read the history of the United States you’re gonna be amazed — BowTiedPep (@BowTiedPep) October 28, 2026

It's not a sermon; it's a history lesson. Happy International Religious Freedom Day.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.