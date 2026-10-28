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Scott Wiener Triggered by Official US Government Account ‘Promoting the Christian Gospel’

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 28, 2026 9:00 PM
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Scott Wiener Triggered by Official US Government Account ‘Promoting the Christian Gospel’
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Before we get to the creepy California state senator who is running for Congress, let's turn to austere religious scholar Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is also deeply troubled. Why? Because, allegedly, Secretary Pete Hegseth's spiritual adviser said that the separation of church and state doesn't exist. Anyone who follows Warnock knows that he calls for Hegseth's firing, like, weekly, so this is not a big stretch for him.

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Assuming Warnock's source is correct, then yes, Hegseth's spiritual adviser is correct. Separation of church and state doesn't exist — especially in Islam, but we don't talk about that.

Wiener is butthurt this time because he believes the U.S. State Department is preaching the gospel from an official government account.

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What better way to celebrate religious freedom than by posting this video?

This is an official United States government account promoting American history. Deal with it.

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You can burn the American flag, but you can't burn a Pride flag, because that's a sacred object to the Left.

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It's not a sermon; it's a history lesson. Happy International Religious Freedom Day.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHRISTIANITY | PETE HEGSETH | RAPHAEL WARNOCK | STATE DEPARTMENT

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