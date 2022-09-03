A few days ago, President Biden had an event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania that wasn’t exactly full of an arena of emphatic fans. That being what it was, fast forward to Saturday evening in the same city, and there was a bit more energy for former President Trump’s rally:

Add it all up and this makes for quite an offset:

Try not to get whiplash from the comparison:

That was something else!

Wow.

Or “threats to democracy,” as Biden would call them.

***

***

