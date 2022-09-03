A few days ago, President Biden had an event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania that wasn’t exactly full of an arena of emphatic fans. That being what it was, fast forward to Saturday evening in the same city, and there was a bit more energy for former President Trump’s rally:
Enthusiasm for the #MAGA movement is at an all time high. MASSIVE lines at President Donald Trump’s Save America rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.@OANN pic.twitter.com/6F9Di8gJdN
— Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) September 3, 2022
Add it all up and this makes for quite an offset:
Donald Trump and Joe Biden Both held rallies in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania this week.
Here is what they looked like back to back.
Incredible. pic.twitter.com/Xe7cWQzrQO
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2022
Try not to get whiplash from the comparison:
Says it all https://t.co/tIOMoyKOE3
— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 4, 2022
There is no other US President in our time who's kept this mojo with crowds pre-during-post presidency.
What do you think it is? https://t.co/zlZSJPZV8u
— Sharyl Attkisson🕵️♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 4, 2022
That was something else!
Wow.
If you’ve never been to a Trump rally you should go. It’s real America. It’s working class people who love their country.
It is NOT the DC crowd.
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 3, 2022
Or “threats to democracy,” as Biden would call them.
