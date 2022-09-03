A few days ago, President Biden had an event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania that wasn’t exactly full of an arena of emphatic fans. That being what it was, fast forward to Saturday evening in the same city, and there was a bit more energy for former President Trump’s rally:

Enthusiasm for the #MAGA movement is at an all time high. MASSIVE lines at President Donald Trump’s Save America rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.@OANN pic.twitter.com/6F9Di8gJdN — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) September 3, 2022

Add it all up and this makes for quite an offset:

Donald Trump and Joe Biden Both held rallies in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania this week. Here is what they looked like back to back. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/Xe7cWQzrQO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2022

Try not to get whiplash from the comparison:

Says it all https://t.co/tIOMoyKOE3 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 4, 2022

There is no other US President in our time who's kept this mojo with crowds pre-during-post presidency.

What do you think it is? https://t.co/zlZSJPZV8u — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 4, 2022

That was something else!

Wow.

If you’ve never been to a Trump rally you should go. It’s real America. It’s working class people who love their country. It is NOT the DC crowd. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 3, 2022

Or “threats to democracy,” as Biden would call them.

***

Related:

Sam Harris: Biden’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad speech is a window into Trump’s soul

WaPo reports ‘a Trump-led movement centered in victimhood sees Biden’s speech as an attack’

WATCH: Joe Biden fires up the gaslight, assures Peter Doocy ‘I don’t consider any Trump supporter a threat to the country’

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!