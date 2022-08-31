Earlier this month President Biden gave a speech intended to rally the midterm troops, and that event was held in the solidly blue DC suburb of Rockville, Maryland… at a high school.

Yesterday Biden had an event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania that was predicted to have similar energy:

There is a very good reason the media never provides a wide shot of Biden's rallies and speeches. You get more people at PTA meetings. — Steve Houser (@Stephen_Houser) August 31, 2022

anyone notice they never do a wide shot of Biden's so called rally. I guess they don't want us to see how few showed up🤣🤣 — Merry Merry quite contrary (@mare5135) August 30, 2022

Most of the videos from the news just show Biden addressing the audience from the stage, and it’s no surprise that Biden’s handlers would have requested no wide shots because the size of the crowd was… well, let’s just say rather unimpressive for a president who we’re told received the most votes of any candidate in U.S. presidential history:

Good on FOX for the wide shot showing the gathering 😂 I've seen bigger turnouts at PTA meetings pic.twitter.com/37Edlh86Ea — Lisa Whicker (@Providential) August 30, 2022

Can you feel the excitement?

The school gym is busier when they're playing dodgeball.

What a joke. https://t.co/XHddkzwphk — Joel Mitchell (@Joel_Mitchell) August 31, 2022

Aside from the media, the Party is a myth https://t.co/HJVuIMrnsM — Jim Humphrey (@jimhumphrey68) August 31, 2022

This could help explain why Biden’s approval rating actually went UP when he was on vacation, and then things went back to normal when he got back to calling half the country semi-fascists.

***

Related:

WATCH: Joe Biden feeds his audience blatant disinformation about AR-15s, but Twitter doesn’t seem to mind for some reason

Joe Biden tells those ‘brave right-wing Americans’ (again) they’ll need an F-15 to take on the government

President Joe Biden mentions the border, says Mexico’s biggest problem is gun trafficking

Biden approval drops to ‘near low end of his presidency’ after vacation bump

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!