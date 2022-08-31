Earlier this month it was noted that President Biden’s approval rating was going up a little bit:

Check the polls, Jack! Since hitting an all-time low of 36.8% in the RCP Average on July 21, Biden has added five points to his job approval rating. https://t.co/Qq6Vf51qST pic.twitter.com/Cr0gyhjyYl — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 27, 2022

It’s worth noting that Biden’s approval was ticking up as the president was spending a couple of weeks on vacation with the exception of a bill signing.

But for the last several days Biden’s been making speeches attacking Trump supporters as “semi-fascist” while claiming “the soul of our democracy is at stake.” However, what’s actually at stake is the Democrat control of the House and Senate, which is why Biden’s been trotted out lately to try and sound the alarm about “MAGA Republicans.” Now it’s looking like the Dems might want to encourage Biden to get back out of the public eye and go on another vacation:

Biden approval falls, holding near low end of his presidency, Reuters/Ipsos finds https://t.co/HTqhi5sNlY pic.twitter.com/SLq5zqd1xV — Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) August 30, 2022

Biden approval falls, holding near low end of his presidency, Reuters/Ipsos Joe Biden (Aug 23-24):

Approve 41%

Disapprove 54% Joe Biden (Aug 29-30):

Approve 38%

Disapprove 58% Net Change: -7% in just one week Sample: D45/R36/I19 (D+9)https://t.co/T9z28PpkOV pic.twitter.com/rW3LJsnWau — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 30, 2022

That “bump” certainly doesn’t appear to have lasted long.

So much for those breathless headlines about how Biden was at his highest approval in months when he hit 41 percent in this poll last week. https://t.co/nUJjCxrwZb — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 31, 2022

Also, the polling appears to have been quite generous towards Biden.

D+9 sample is flat out fraud — ScottAllanCole (@scottallancole) August 31, 2022

And with D+9 lmao — Tom (@Tbuff100) August 30, 2022

Imagine what the real number is — Dick Whitmanaut ∞/21M 🇺🇸 (@DWhitmanBTC) August 31, 2022

Perhaps Joe needs to threaten more people with F-15s!

Too many public appearances lately. It reminds people what they don't like about him. — Arthur Hill (@ArthurHill9) August 30, 2022

Instead, the White House is putting Biden on television tomorrow night where he’ll no doubt call millions of Americans semi-fascists.

