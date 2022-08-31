As we reported yesterday, President Joe Biden gave a speech in Pennsylvania all about gun control and an assault weapons ban in which he reminded Republican and conservative Americans that they’d need an F-15 to take on the government, which definitely doesn’t sound like a not-so-thinly veiled threat to use violence to silence his opposition.

Well, during the same speech, Biden also shot his mouth off about AR-15s, and we regret to say that there probably a lot of people who were listening to him and will unquestioningly believe what he told them because they want desperately to believe it.

And here we go with another. President Biden, "Do you realize the bullet out of an AR-15 travels 5 times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun." — Bill Bolte (@circle37) August 31, 2022

Just listen to this:

"Do you realize the bullet out of an AR-15 travels 5 times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun." 🐂💩 pic.twitter.com/cTS1B84wtS — Rob Doar (@robdoar) August 30, 2022

No, Joe. We do not, in fact, realize that. Because it’s not true. You don’t even have to be a gun expert to know it’s not true.

But for what it’s worth, an expert — an honest one — would tell you that it’s not true.

223 Remington (AR-15) 3250 fps

.223 WSSM 4560 fps

.22-250 Remington 4550

.204 Ruger 4450

.220 Swift 4420

7.92mm DS 4180

.17 Remington 4120

.243 WSSM 4060

.17 Remington Fireball 4037

.243 Winchester 3925

.224 Weatherby Magnum 3860 Need I go on? — Rob Doar (@robdoar) August 30, 2022

We wish you could go on stage and set Joe Biden’s rapt audience straight.

An AR-15 could vaporize an entire human body in a matter of seconds. pic.twitter.com/D1mejssug9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 31, 2022

"Do you realise that the bullet out of an AR-15 travels 5 times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun." He’s deranged. pic.twitter.com/0C7nxERqU0 — Jimmy Salford (@1Fubar) August 31, 2022

We’ll also accept “demented.” Because that’s pretty clear, as well.

Joe Biden tells Pennsylvanians to elect Josh Shapiro as senator (he’s running for governor) and to elect John Fetterman as governor (he’s running for Senate) pic.twitter.com/zDgpESfEMD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2022

Anyway, obviously it’d be great if Joe Biden could stop putting out disinformation. But that’s not gonna happen, if we’re being realistic. So perhaps Twitter could take steps to combat the problem.

Why hasn’t @Twitter removed this form misinformation — Voödoo 6 von Inyanga (@6Voodoo) August 30, 2022

That’s a great question.

Yesterday the President claimed AR-15 ammo was 5 times faster than normal ammunition. Where’s your label? https://t.co/WhxBVexVv2 — Deisler (@Mr_Deisler) August 31, 2022

Label? (D)on’t be silly!

