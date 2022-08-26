On Friday the Department of Justice released the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit for everybody to see, although it was heavily redacted:

The full Mar-a-Lago search affidavit makes for some very interesting reading pic.twitter.com/443CDEqwRv — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) August 26, 2022

However, former President Trump took to Truth Social to let everybody know that a page was missing:

HA! This is how it looked:

Trump’s joke affidavit might contain more unredacted words than the DOJ’s real affidavit.

