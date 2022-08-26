On Friday the Department of Justice released the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit for everybody to see, although it was heavily redacted:
The full Mar-a-Lago search affidavit makes for some very interesting reading pic.twitter.com/443CDEqwRv
— Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) August 26, 2022
However, former President Trump took to Truth Social to let everybody know that a page was missing:
A+ troll from Trump: pic.twitter.com/9Hpf8Lg4bE
— Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) August 26, 2022
HA! This is how it looked:
Trump’s joke affidavit might contain more unredacted words than the DOJ’s real affidavit.
***
Related:
‘Probably not far from the truth’! You’ve seen the affidavit, now here’s the FBI’s warrant for the Mar-a-Lago search
Gov’t memo explaining redactions in Mar-a-Lago search affidavit is basically ‘FBI giving a middle finger to Americans and the justice system’ [pics]
***
Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.